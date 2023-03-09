Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes defense locks up Pioneers, Rebels in postseason play

HERMANTOWN — Kelsi Martini finished with 12 points and Maci Martini and Isabel Larson each hit for 11 as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 8 seeded Pierz Pioneers 57-22 in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 4.

It was the sixth straight win for the Patriots who improved to 24-3.

Lily Riley’s eight points paced the Pioneers who finished the season 12-15.

Pierz 16 6 -- 22

Pequot Lakes 36 21 -- 57

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 3, Ashley Kimman 4, Kenna Otte 3, Kaleah Olesch 2, Lily Riley 8. FG 9-41 (21%), FT 1-6 (16%). 3-point 3-16 (18%). Overall: 12-15.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 11, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 11, Lauren Schultz 8, Morgan Dotty 4, Alexa Pietig 3. FT 10-15 (67%). Overall: 24-3. Next: vs. No. 4 Duluth Marshall in Section 7-2A Semifinals at University of Minnesota Duluth 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Pequot Lakes 77, MLWR 28

PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots’ 77-28 win over the No. 16 seeded Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 2.

Ella Kratochvil recorded 15 points while Larson tallied 14 in the win for the Patriots.

Moose Lake-WR 15 13 — 28

Pequot Lakes 33 24 — 77

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Madison Wasche 12, Lexi Klininski 9, Alexys Anderson 3, Amanada Larson 2, Jenna Beck 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 15, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 9, Maci Martini 23, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 6. Overall: 23-3.