Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes defense locks up Pioneers, Rebels in postseason play
The Patriots will compete in the section semifinals on Wednesday, March 8
HERMANTOWN — Kelsi Martini finished with 12 points and Maci Martini and Isabel Larson each hit for 11 as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 8 seeded Pierz Pioneers 57-22 in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 4.
It was the sixth straight win for the Patriots who improved to 24-3.
Lily Riley’s eight points paced the Pioneers who finished the season 12-15.
Pierz 16 6 -- 22
Pequot Lakes 36 21 -- 57
PIERZ
Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 3, Ashley Kimman 4, Kenna Otte 3, Kaleah Olesch 2, Lily Riley 8. FG 9-41 (21%), FT 1-6 (16%). 3-point 3-16 (18%). Overall: 12-15.
PEQUOT LAKES
Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 11, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 11, Lauren Schultz 8, Morgan Dotty 4, Alexa Pietig 3. FT 10-15 (67%). Overall: 24-3. Next: vs. No. 4 Duluth Marshall in Section 7-2A Semifinals at University of Minnesota Duluth 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Pequot Lakes 77, MLWR 28
PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots’ 77-28 win over the No. 16 seeded Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ella Kratochvil recorded 15 points while Larson tallied 14 in the win for the Patriots.