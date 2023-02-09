99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Patriots win three straight, now 16-1

Pequot Lakes topped Perham, Park Rapids and Rocori

PL Girls Bball 1-31 1.JPG
Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil brings the ball upcourt in the Patriots' win over Rocori on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 09, 2023 03:57 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 23 points as they defeated the Perham Yellowjackets 63-52 Friday, Feb. 3.

Maci Martini finished with 20 points for the Patriots and Isabel Larson tallied 16 points as Pequot improved their record to 16-1.

Perham 29 23 – 52

Pequot Lakes 28 35 – 63

PERHAM

Mya Morris 9, Cora Grismer 5, Kaia Anderson 5, Kennedy Pilgrim 6, Olivia Pilgrim 5, Willow Thiel 21, Cate Diggins 1. FT 4-9 (44%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 23, Maci Martini 20. FT 16-29 (55%). Overall: 16-1.

PL Girls Bball 1-31 2.JPG
Pequot Lakes guard Isabel Larson side-steps a Rocori defender in the lane on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Patriots 62, Park Rapids 48

PARK RAPIDS — Maci Martini tallied 20 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 62-48 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for the Patriots who improved to 15-1 this season.

Park Rapids 23 25 – 48

Pequot Lakes 24 38 – 62

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 3, Gabi Shepersky 8, Tori Weaver 17, Olivia Davis 8, Anna Yliniemi 3, Julia Harmon 9. FT 7-14 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 8, Kelsi Martini 8, Maci Martini 20, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 5, June Ruud 3. FT 18-29 (62%).

Pequot Lakes 70, Rocori 33

PEQUOT LAKES — Larson led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 21 points as they defeated the Rocori Spartans 70-33 Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kratchovil scored 13 points for the Patriots as they improved to 14-1 this season.

Maci Martini tallied 11 points and Kelsi Martini chipped in 10.

Rocori 19 14 – 33

Pequot Lakes 38 32 – 70

ROCORI

Jada Bierschbach 3, Amber Field 2, Sophia Hennen 2, Lily Humbert 2, Safi Hursane 4, Morgan Stang 13, Kate Van Erp 5, Jordan Wild 2. FT 5-12 (41.7%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 21, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 11, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 3. FT 15-18 (83.3%).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
