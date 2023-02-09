Girls Basketball: Patriots win three straight, now 16-1

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 23 points as they defeated the Perham Yellowjackets 63-52 Friday, Feb. 3.

Maci Martini finished with 20 points for the Patriots and Isabel Larson tallied 16 points as Pequot improved their record to 16-1.

Perham 29 23 – 52

Pequot Lakes 28 35 – 63

PERHAM

Mya Morris 9, Cora Grismer 5, Kaia Anderson 5, Kennedy Pilgrim 6, Olivia Pilgrim 5, Willow Thiel 21, Cate Diggins 1. FT 4-9 (44%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 23, Maci Martini 20. FT 16-29 (55%). Overall: 16-1.

Pequot Lakes guard Isabel Larson side-steps a Rocori defender in the lane on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Patriots 62, Park Rapids 48

PARK RAPIDS — Maci Martini tallied 20 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 62-48 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for the Patriots who improved to 15-1 this season.

Park Rapids 23 25 – 48

Pequot Lakes 24 38 – 62

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 3, Gabi Shepersky 8, Tori Weaver 17, Olivia Davis 8, Anna Yliniemi 3, Julia Harmon 9. FT 7-14 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 8, Kelsi Martini 8, Maci Martini 20, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 5, June Ruud 3. FT 18-29 (62%).

Pequot Lakes 70, Rocori 33

PEQUOT LAKES — Larson led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 21 points as they defeated the Rocori Spartans 70-33 Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kratchovil scored 13 points for the Patriots as they improved to 14-1 this season.

Maci Martini tallied 11 points and Kelsi Martini chipped in 10.

Rocori 19 14 – 33

Pequot Lakes 38 32 – 70

ROCORI

Jada Bierschbach 3, Amber Field 2, Sophia Hennen 2, Lily Humbert 2, Safi Hursane 4, Morgan Stang 13, Kate Van Erp 5, Jordan Wild 2. FT 5-12 (41.7%).

PEQUOT LAKES