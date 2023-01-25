STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Patriots win three more

The Pequot Lakes girls are now 10-1

Pequot vs CI girls basketball 01-19-23 (4).jpg
Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil goes up for a post shot in triple coverage in the Patriots' win over Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 02:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Isabel Larson hit for 16 points and Kelsi Martini added 13 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 55-48 win over Rock Ridge Friday, Jan. 20.

The Patriots improved to 10-1 overall and have won nine straight. Pequot also improves to 6-0 against Section 7-2A opponents.

Rock Ridge 22 26 -- 48

Pequot Lakes 29 26 -- 55

ROCK RIDGE

Anna Westby 10, Maija Lamppa 6, Emma Lamppa 10, Alexandra Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Morgan Marks 19. FT 10-14 (71%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 5, Ella Kratochvil 7, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 4, Lauren Schultz 6, Reese Laposky 4. FT 11-22 (50%). Overall: 10-1.

Patriots 63, C-I 38

PEQUOT LAKES — The Patriots capitalized on turnovers and held the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to just 12 second-half points in a 63-38 win over their section rivals on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Kelsi Martini led the way for the Patriots with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Maci Martini recorded 14 points and Larson added 13 for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes forced the Rangers into 26 turnovers total.

The win moves Pequot Lakes to 9-1. The Patriots’ only loss is to Albany, who is ranked third in Class 2A.

Crosby-Ironton 26 12 — 38

Pequot Lakes 33 30 — 63

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 6, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 3, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 18-48 (37.5%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point 1-18 (5.6%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 13, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 5. FG 22-58 (37.9%), FT 13-18 (72.2%). 3-point 6-19 (31.6%).

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake 24

MOOSE LAKE — Larson tallied 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 77-24 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Maci Martin finished with 17 points and Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for Pequot.

MLWR 11 13 – 24

Pequot Lakes 54 23 – 77

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Ellie Nielson 5, Hannah Roach 3, Madison Wasche 8, Lexi Klininski 7, Adelyn Szczybak 1.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 24, Kelsi Martini 4, Maci Martini 17, Lauren Schultz 9, Reese Laposky 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 5.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
