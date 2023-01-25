Girls Basketball: Patriots win three more

PEQUOT LAKES — Isabel Larson hit for 16 points and Kelsi Martini added 13 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 55-48 win over Rock Ridge Friday, Jan. 20.

The Patriots improved to 10-1 overall and have won nine straight. Pequot also improves to 6-0 against Section 7-2A opponents.

Rock Ridge 22 26 -- 48

Pequot Lakes 29 26 -- 55

ROCK RIDGE

Anna Westby 10, Maija Lamppa 6, Emma Lamppa 10, Alexandra Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Morgan Marks 19. FT 10-14 (71%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 5, Ella Kratochvil 7, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 4, Lauren Schultz 6, Reese Laposky 4. FT 11-22 (50%). Overall: 10-1.

Patriots 63, C-I 38

PEQUOT LAKES — The Patriots capitalized on turnovers and held the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to just 12 second-half points in a 63-38 win over their section rivals on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Kelsi Martini led the way for the Patriots with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Maci Martini recorded 14 points and Larson added 13 for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes forced the Rangers into 26 turnovers total.

The win moves Pequot Lakes to 9-1. The Patriots’ only loss is to Albany, who is ranked third in Class 2A.

Crosby-Ironton 26 12 — 38

Pequot Lakes 33 30 — 63

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 6, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 3, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 18-48 (37.5%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point 1-18 (5.6%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 13, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 5. FG 22-58 (37.9%), FT 13-18 (72.2%). 3-point 6-19 (31.6%).

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake 24

MOOSE LAKE — Larson tallied 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 77-24 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Maci Martin finished with 17 points and Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for Pequot.

MLWR 11 13 – 24

Pequot Lakes 54 23 – 77

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Ellie Nielson 5, Hannah Roach 3, Madison Wasche 8, Lexi Klininski 7, Adelyn Szczybak 1.

PEQUOT LAKES