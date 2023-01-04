99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Girls Basketball: Patriots win 2 in Granite City Classic

Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 04, 2023 06:01 AM
COLLEGEVILLE — Kelsi Martini registered 16 points and Isabel Larson scored 10 as the Pequot Lakes Patriots knocked off Class 2A’s sixth-ranked Montevideo Thunder Hawks 51-46 Friday, Dec. 30, in the Granite City Classic.

Maci Martini and Lauren Schultz both added eight points for the 4-1 Patriots.

Montevideo 20 26 -- 46

Pequot Lakes 27 24 -- 51

MONTEVIDEO

T. Epema 3, T. Viessman 3, A Koenen 19, K. Foley 7, H Dirksen 12, B. Lindeman 2. FT 10-15 (67%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Ella Kratochvil 3, Isabel Larson 10, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 8, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 2. FT 11-15 (73%). Overall: 4-1.

PL 78, Pine City 48

ST. CLOUD — Maci Martini scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Pine City Dragons 78-48 in the Granite City Classic Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Cloud University.

Kelsi Martini tallied 17 points as the Patriots had five players in double figures.

Ella Kratchovil finished with 14 points, Larson posted 12 points and Schultz chipped in 11 for the Patriots.

Pine City 27 21 – 48

Pequot Lakes 38 40 – 78

PINE CITY

Sophie Lahti 22, Karly Jusczak 11, Kloey Lund 8, Vivian Lahti 5, Piper Mettling 2. FT 7-12 (58.3%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 17, Maci Martini 18, Lauren Schultz 11, Reese Laposky 2, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 11-13 (84.6%).

