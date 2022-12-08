Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots top Pillager in season opener

Maci Martini led all scorers with 22 points

PL GB 12-1 1-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Reese Laposky drives the baseline in the first half of the Patriots' win over Pillager on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
December 08, 2022 03:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored 22 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Pillager Huskies 75-52 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Dec. 1.

Isabel Larson tallied 17 points, while Ella Kratchovil finished with 16 as the Patriots overcame a three-point halftime deficit.

Juliana Ewald led Pillager with 17 points. Bailey Schommer and Jada Loucks added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Huskies.

Pillager 33 19 – 52

Pequot Lakes 30 45 – 75

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 4, Emma Reeder 2, Grace Grimsley 8, Juliana Ewald 17, Bailey Schommer 11, Jada Loucks 10. FT 10-11 (90.9%). Overall: 1-1.

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 6, Ella Kratochvil 16, Isabel Larson 17, Kelsi Martini 22, Maci Martini 7, Reese Laposky 5, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 11-19 (57.9%). Overall: 1-0.

PL GB 12-1 2-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes guard Isabel Larson drives the lane in the Patriots' win over Pillager on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
