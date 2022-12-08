Girls Basketball: Patriots top Pillager in season opener
Maci Martini led all scorers with 22 points
We are part of The Trust Project.
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored 22 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they beat the Pillager Huskies 75-52 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Dec. 1.
Isabel Larson tallied 17 points, while Ella Kratchovil finished with 16 as the Patriots overcame a three-point halftime deficit.
Juliana Ewald led Pillager with 17 points. Bailey Schommer and Jada Loucks added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Huskies.
Pillager 33 19 – 52
Pequot Lakes 30 45 – 75
PILLAGER
Kaylee Mudgett 4, Emma Reeder 2, Grace Grimsley 8, Juliana Ewald 17, Bailey Schommer 11, Jada Loucks 10. FT 10-11 (90.9%). Overall: 1-1.
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 6, Ella Kratochvil 16, Isabel Larson 17, Kelsi Martini 22, Maci Martini 7, Reese Laposky 5, Alexa Pietig 2. FT 11-19 (57.9%). Overall: 1-0.
Leading scorer Maci Martini returns after being named conference player of the year
The Pacesetter “Sweet 16” will feature 32 of Minnesota’s best high school basketball teams.
The camp was offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education
Players on this team are from Pine River and Pequot Lakes.
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits