STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Patriots top Detroit Lakes

Kelsi Martini scored 13 of her 16 points from the free throw line

3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 17, 2023 03:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Kelsi Martini went 13-for-16 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points as Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Detroit Lakes Lakers 61-50 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.

Isabel Larson tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Maci Martini finished with 12.

The win gives Pequot Lakes its sixth straight victory.

Detroit Lakes 28 22 – 50

Pequot Lakes 35 26 – 61

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 16, Helena Daggett 8, Ella Okeson 2, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 4, Gabriella Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4. FT 7-11 (64%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 9, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FG (%), FT 22-30 (73%). 3-point ( %). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 7-1.

More Patriots Girls Basketball
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots beat Duluth Marshall, Mesabi
Isabel Larson scored a combined 37 points
January 12, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win 2 in Granite City Classic
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
January 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL GB 12-20 2-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots roll past Royals
The Martini sisters combine for 28 points
December 29, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Girls Basketball 12-6 3-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots fall to Albany
Kelsi Martini led the Patriots in scoring
December 14, 2022 02:01 PM
PL GB 12-1 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots top Pillager in season opener
Maci Martini led all scorers with 22 points
December 08, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES GIRLS BASKETBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPEQUOT LAKES
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Josie Harguth.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth leads Warriors to win
Anaka Schroeder was second on beam with 8.9.
January 17, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Road Crew team.jpeg
Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew wins Lake Park tournament
Three Road Crew wrestlers went undefeated
January 17, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Alpine Ski: Warriors 3rd at Powder Ridge
Calia Chaney placed seventh
January 13, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Josie Harguth.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth wins all-around
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria
January 13, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal