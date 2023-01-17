Girls Basketball: Patriots top Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Kelsi Martini went 13-for-16 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points as Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Detroit Lakes Lakers 61-50 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.

Isabel Larson tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Maci Martini finished with 12.

The win gives Pequot Lakes its sixth straight victory.

Detroit Lakes 28 22 – 50

Pequot Lakes 35 26 – 61

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 16, Helena Daggett 8, Ella Okeson 2, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 4, Gabriella Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4. FT 7-11 (64%).

PEQUOT LAKES