Girls Basketball: Patriots top Detroit Lakes
Kelsi Martini scored 13 of her 16 points from the free throw line
We are part of The Trust Project.
DETROIT LAKES — Kelsi Martini went 13-for-16 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points as Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Detroit Lakes Lakers 61-50 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.
Isabel Larson tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Maci Martini finished with 12.
The win gives Pequot Lakes its sixth straight victory.
Detroit Lakes 28 22 – 50
Pequot Lakes 35 26 – 61
DETROIT LAKES
Abigail Larson 16, Helena Daggett 8, Ella Okeson 2, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 4, Gabriella Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4. FT 7-11 (64%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 9, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 16, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 1, Reese Laposky 6. FG (%), FT 22-30 (73%). 3-point ( %). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 7-1.
Isabel Larson scored a combined 37 points
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
Maci Martini led all scorers with 22 points
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria