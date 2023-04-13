Girls Basketball: Patriots have three on All-Area Team

Finishing just one game shy of another state tournament appearance, the Pequot Lakes girls’ basketball team earned three players to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area First Team.

Pequot junior Kelsi Martini led the area in 3-point percentage at 42.2%. Her sister, senior Maci Martini, led the area in 3-pointers made with 96. She also shot 40.9% from 3-point and led the area in free throw shooting at 83.1%.

Pequot junior Isabel Larson was named All-State Honorable Mention for Class 2A.

Pine River-Backus is represented by Cate Travis on the All-Area First Team, while Hannah Barchus represents the black and orange on the Second Team.

Players are nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST TEAM

Maci Martini

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes senior, guard

Finished with 423 points (14.8 per game), 128 rebounds (4.4 per game), 53 assists (1.8 per game) and 88 steals. She shot 42.1% (134-318) from the field, 40.9% (96-235) from 3-point and 83.1% (59-71) from the free throw line.

Kelsi Martini

Kelsi Martini, Pequot Lakes junior, guard

Finished with 385 points (13.3 per game), 121 rebounds (4.1 per game), 74 assists (2.6 per game) and 71 steals. She shot 45.6% (125-274) from the field, 42.2% (54-128) from 3-point and 77.9% (81-104) from the free throw line.

Isabel Larson

Isabel Larson, Pequot Lakes junior, guard

Finished with 384 points (13.2 per game), 160 rebounds (5.5 per game), 127 assists (4.4 per game) and 89 steals. She shot 40.4% (146-361) from the field, 27% (27-100) from 3-point and 57.7% (64-111) from the free throw line.

Cate Travis

Cate Travis, Pine River-Backus senior, guard

ADVERTISEMENT

Finished with 401 points (14.3 per game), 110 rebounds (3.9 per game), 57 assists (2.0 per game), 62 steals and 17 blocked shots. She shot 38.5% (150-390) from the field, 31.1% (57-183) from 3-point and 50.6% (44-87) from the free throw line.

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Barchus

Hannah Barchus, Pine River-Backus senior, forward

Finished with 324 points (11.6 per game), 76 rebounds (2.7 per game), 30 assists (1.1 per game) and 31 steals. She shot 33% (100-303) from the field, 32.7% (89-272) from 3-point and 74.5% (35-47) from the free throw line.