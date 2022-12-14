Girls Basketball: Patriots fall to Albany

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored nine points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 57-34 to the Albany Huskies in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Maci Martini followed with seven points, while Reese Laposky had six.

Albany 27 30 – 57

Pequot Lakes 14 20 – 34

ALBANY

Alyssa Sand 12, Savanna Pelzer 6, Callie Holthaus 2, Samantha Van Heel 6, Tatum Findley 11, Carmen Eiynck 3, Kylan Gerads 13, Natalie Blonigen 4. FT 6-12 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES