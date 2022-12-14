Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Patriots fall to Albany

Kelsi Martini led the Patriots in scoring

PL Girls Basketball 12-6 3-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Ella Kratochvil goes on a fast break in the Patriots' loss to Albany on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
December 14, 2022 02:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini scored nine points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 57-34 to the Albany Huskies in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Maci Martini followed with seven points, while Reese Laposky had six.

Albany 27 30 – 57

Pequot Lakes 14 20 – 34

ALBANY

Alyssa Sand 12, Savanna Pelzer 6, Callie Holthaus 2, Samantha Van Heel 6, Tatum Findley 11, Carmen Eiynck 3, Kylan Gerads 13, Natalie Blonigen 4. FT 6-12 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 2, Isabel Larson 3, Kelsi Martini 9, Maci Martini 7, Lauren Schultz 4, Reese Laposky 6, June Ruud 3. FT 7-12 (58.3%). Overall: 1-1.

