Girls Basketball: Patriots beat Duluth Marshall, Mesabi
Isabel Larson scored a combined 37 points
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH —Isabel Larson exploded for 21 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots downed the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Lake Superior Classic.
Larson was just one of three Patriots to reach double figures as Ella Kratochvil finished with 14 points and Kelsi Martini 13 for 6-1 Pequot.
Duluth Marshall 29 18 -- 48
Pequot Lakes 33 44 -- 77
DULUTH MARSHALL
Ada Skafte 5, Chloe Johnson 11, Mariah Lucero 3, Anna Saari 2, Regan Juenemann 27. FT 1-2 (50%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 21, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 6, Lauren Schultz 11, Reese Laposky 8, June Ruud 3. FT 9-10 (90%). Overall: 6-1. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Pequot Lakes 56, Mesabi East 25
AURORA — Larson’s 16 points lifted Pequot Lakes to a 56-25 win over Mesabi East in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 6.
Martini and Lauren Schultz each added eight points and the Patriots improved to 5-1 overall.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mesabi East 11 14 — 25
Pequot Lakes 30 26 — 56
MESABI EAST
Maija Hill 2, Gianna Lay 1, Alyssa Prophet 7, Olivia Forsline 3, Merta Forsline 10, Katherine Larson 2. FT 5-9 (56%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 8, Maci Martini 7, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 5, Morgan Dotty 2, June Ruud 3. FT 5-13 (38%).
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
Maci Martini led all scorers with 22 points
Leading scorer Maci Martini returns after being named conference player of the year
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria