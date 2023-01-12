Girls Basketball: Patriots beat Duluth Marshall, Mesabi

DULUTH —Isabel Larson exploded for 21 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots downed the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Lake Superior Classic.

Larson was just one of three Patriots to reach double figures as Ella Kratochvil finished with 14 points and Kelsi Martini 13 for 6-1 Pequot.

Duluth Marshall 29 18 -- 48

Pequot Lakes 33 44 -- 77

DULUTH MARSHALL

Ada Skafte 5, Chloe Johnson 11, Mariah Lucero 3, Anna Saari 2, Regan Juenemann 27. FT 1-2 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 21, Kelsi Martini 13, Maci Martini 6, Lauren Schultz 11, Reese Laposky 8, June Ruud 3. FT 9-10 (90%). Overall: 6-1. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pequot Lakes 56, Mesabi East 25

AURORA — Larson’s 16 points lifted Pequot Lakes to a 56-25 win over Mesabi East in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 6.

Martini and Lauren Schultz each added eight points and the Patriots improved to 5-1 overall.

Mesabi East 11 14 — 25

Pequot Lakes 30 26 — 56

MESABI EAST

Maija Hill 2, Gianna Lay 1, Alyssa Prophet 7, Olivia Forsline 3, Merta Forsline 10, Katherine Larson 2. FT 5-9 (56%).

PEQUOT LAKES