Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Patriot girls top Aitkin, Park Rapids

The win over the Panthers was the Patriots' 22nd of the season

PL Girls Bball 2-24-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes guard Kelsi Martini hands the ball off to teammate Reese Laposky in the Patriots' victory over Park Rapids on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 02, 2023 02:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini poured in 25 points with five three-pointers as the Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 63-22 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Kelsi Martini added 12 points for the Patriots who finished the regular season with a 22-3 record.

Park Rapids 10 12 – 22

Pequot Lakes 35 28 – 63

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 2, Amelia Bagstad 2, Tori Weaver 2, Olivia Davis 4, Anna Yliniemi 3, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 2, Alle Michaelson 1 .

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 5, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 25, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 2, June Ruud 3. Conference: 8-2. Overall: 22-3.

Patriots 84, Gobblers 29

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini posted 21 points for the Patriots as they topped the Aitkin Gobblers 84-29 Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Maci Martini added 19 points and Isabel Larson recorded 17 for Pequot.

The Gobblers were led by Teagan Piecek’s 13 points in the Mid-State Conference game.

Aitkin 14 15 – 29

Pequot Lakes 55 29 – 84

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 3, Teagan Piecek 13, Brita Westman 2, Emma Skaj , Ella Janzen 6, Josie Kostick 1, Camille Parenteau 4. FT 2-10 (20%). Conference: 0-9. Overall: 6-17. Next: hosts Rush City 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Ella Kratochvil 5, Isabel Larson 17, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 19, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 5, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 4. FT 13-20 (65%).

