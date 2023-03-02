Girls Basketball: Patriot girls top Aitkin, Park Rapids
The win over the Panthers was the Patriots' 22nd of the season
PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini poured in 25 points with five three-pointers as the Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 63-22 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.
Kelsi Martini added 12 points for the Patriots who finished the regular season with a 22-3 record.
Park Rapids 10 12 – 22
Pequot Lakes 35 28 – 63
ADVERTISEMENT
PARK RAPIDS
Mickey Clark 2, Amelia Bagstad 2, Tori Weaver 2, Olivia Davis 4, Anna Yliniemi 3, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 2, Alle Michaelson 1 .
PEQUOT LAKES
Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 5, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 25, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 2, June Ruud 3. Conference: 8-2. Overall: 22-3.
Patriots 84, Gobblers 29
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kelsi Martini posted 21 points for the Patriots as they topped the Aitkin Gobblers 84-29 Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Maci Martini added 19 points and Isabel Larson recorded 17 for Pequot.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Gobblers were led by Teagan Piecek’s 13 points in the Mid-State Conference game.
Aitkin 14 15 – 29
Pequot Lakes 55 29 – 84
AITKIN
Emma Jacobson 3, Teagan Piecek 13, Brita Westman 2, Emma Skaj , Ella Janzen 6, Josie Kostick 1, Camille Parenteau 4. FT 2-10 (20%). Conference: 0-9. Overall: 6-17. Next: hosts Rush City 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
PEQUOT LAKES
ADVERTISEMENT