Girls Basketball: Park Rapids Panthers down Pine River-Backus Tigers

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Cate Travis tallied 12 points for the Tigers as they fell 61-39 to the visiting Park Rapids Panthers on Friday, Feb. 17 in non-conference girls basketball action.

PR-B, 11-12 overall, was scheduled to end the regular season against Laporte on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Park Rapids 33 28 – 61

Pine River-Backus 26 13 – 39

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 5, Amelia Bagstad 2, Gabi Shepersky 20, Tori Weaver 6, Olivia Davis 7, Anna Yliniemi 4, Vivian Shepersky 3, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 6, Avery Cederstrom 2. FT 11-19 (58%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 1, Cate Travis 12, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 8, Leah Eveland 2. FT 3-9 (33%).

Tigers 60, Walker-H-A 58

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pine River-Backus’ Hannah Barchus tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they bested the visiting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves.

Cate Travis added 15 points as the Tigers improved to 5-5 in Northland Conference play.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31 27 – 58

Pine River-Backus 27 33 – 60

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Avery Morrison 9, Aubrey Morrison 26, Daniela Valades , Ava Welk 6, Alexa Johannsen 11, Makenna Oelschlager , Britta Rand 5, Adyson Kurtz 1. FG (%), FT (%). 3-point ( %).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 15, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 8, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 19, Mimi Bueckers 6, Aaliyah Lewis 6. FT.