Girls Basketball: Martini MVP for Patriot girls

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team celebrated its success with a season-end banquet on Monday, April 17, where senior forward Maci Martini was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

She was also recognized as the team’s top free throw shooter (83%) while her sister Kelsi earned the “Patriot Sniper” award for having the highest 3-point shooting percentage.

Isabel Larson earned the Playmaker Award, while Ella Kratochvil was named Defensive Player of the Year and was recognized as the team’s top rebounder.

June Ruud was named the team’s Rookie of the Year and Lauren Schultz was the recipient of the “Patriot Spirit” award.

Larson and the Martini sisters were named to the All-Conference Team, and Kratochvil was an honorable mention.

Additionally, Larson was honored for being an All-State honorable mention, and the whole team earned an academic gold award with a GPA of 3.86, with Maci Martini and Kaitlyn Geschwill earning individual Academic All-State awards.