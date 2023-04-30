99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Martini MVP for Patriot girls

Ella Kratochvil was named Defensive Player of the Year

Award Winners.jpg
Patriot team award winners pose with their plaques on Monday, April 17, 2023. From left: June Ruud, Lauren Schultz, Ella Kratochvil, Isabel Larson, Kelsi Martini and Maci Martini.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team celebrated its success with a season-end banquet on Monday, April 17, where senior forward Maci Martini was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

She was also recognized as the team’s top free throw shooter (83%) while her sister Kelsi earned the “Patriot Sniper” award for having the highest 3-point shooting percentage.

Isabel Larson earned the Playmaker Award, while Ella Kratochvil was named Defensive Player of the Year and was recognized as the team’s top rebounder.

June Ruud was named the team’s Rookie of the Year and Lauren Schultz was the recipient of the “Patriot Spirit” award.

Larson and the Martini sisters were named to the All-Conference Team, and Kratochvil was an honorable mention.

Additionally, Larson was honored for being an All-State honorable mention, and the whole team earned an academic gold award with a GPA of 3.86, with Maci Martini and Kaitlyn Geschwill earning individual Academic All-State awards.

