Girls Basketball: Larson earns all-state honorable mention

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ junior Isabel Larson was named to the Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention Team, selected by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Larson averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting 41% from the field. She and the Patriots were section runners-up, falling to Crosby-Ironton in the section final game.
