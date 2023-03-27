99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: Larson earns all-state honorable mention

The junior guard averaged 13.3 points per game in 2022-23

PL Girls Bball 1-31 2.JPG
Pequot Lakes guard Isabel Larson side-steps a Rocori defender in the lane on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Echo Journal File Photo
Today at 2:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ junior Isabel Larson was named to the Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention Team, selected by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Larson averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting 41% from the field. She and the Patriots were section runners-up, falling to Crosby-Ironton in the section final game.

