99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Central Lakes Thunder 1st in Gopher State Tournament

Players on this team are from Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Walker, and St. Cloud.

9-10-na.jpg
The Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade girls basketball team took first place in their division in the MYAS tournament on Sunday, April 30, at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights. They beat Chisago Lakes, NSB Elite and the other Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade team. Players on this team are from Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Walker, and St. Cloud. Front row, from left: Lucinda Rapata, Aaliyah Lewis, Ariana Burns and Mimi Bueckers. Back row: Caylei Johnson, Sawyer Tulenchik, June Ruud, Alexa Pietig, Adyson Kurtz and coach Nick Ackerman.
Contributed
Today at 3:57 PM

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade girls basketball team took first place in their division in the MYAS tournament on Sunday, April 30, at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights.

They beat Chisago Lakes, NSB Elite and the other Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade team.

More Patriots Girls Basketball

Players on this team are from Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Walker and St. Cloud. They include: Lucinda Rapata, Aaliyah Lewis, Ariana Burns and Mimi Bueckers. Back row: Caylei Johnson, Sawyer Tulenchik, June Ruud, Alexa Pietig, Adyson Kurtz and coach Nick Ackerman.

What To Read Next
PL Baseball 4-25 1.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Patriots sweep Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin
May 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Boys Golf: Patriots second at the Vintage
May 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Girls Golf 4-26 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Patriots first at home meet
May 04, 2023 07:57 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes City Council May 1, 2023.jpg
Local
Cub Scout leader sought to resurrect Pequot Lakes pack
May 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Chef's Hat meatloaf sandwich.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Kick up old favorite recipes but add a twist
May 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Future Problem Solvers girls April 2023.jpg
Local
Brainerd Area Future Problem Solvers are state champions
May 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr