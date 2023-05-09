Girls Basketball: Central Lakes Thunder 1st in Gopher State Tournament

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade girls basketball team took first place in their division in the MYAS tournament on Sunday, April 30, at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights.

They beat Chisago Lakes, NSB Elite and the other Central Lakes Thunder ninth- and 10th-grade team.

More Patriots Girls Basketball





Players on this team are from Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Walker and St. Cloud. They include: Lucinda Rapata, Aaliyah Lewis, Ariana Burns and Mimi Bueckers. Back row: Caylei Johnson, Sawyer Tulenchik, June Ruud, Alexa Pietig, Adyson Kurtz and coach Nick Ackerman.