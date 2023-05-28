99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: 9/10th Thunder first in MYAS Tournament

CL Thunder 9-10.jpg
COTTAGE GROVE — The Central Lakes Thunder 9/10th grade girls basketball team took first place in the MYAS Gopher State Spring Series Tournament on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Park/Cottage Grove High School. They beat the Spartans, NWE-Greenquist, and NorthPost to take home first place T-shirts. Front row from left: Addison Herriges, Ella Dahl, Kylah Watson, and Annika Pulji; Back row: Addison Schoenrock, Haylie Wolbeck, Olivia Lorber and Ava Herriges. Coaches are Shawn Wolbeck and Jeff Schoenrock. Players on this team are from Brainerd, Pine River-Backus, Royalton, Sebeka, Wadena and Walker.<br/>
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

COTTAGE GROVE — The Central Lakes Thunder 9/10th grade girls basketball team took first place in the MYAS Gopher State Spring Series Tournament on Sunday, May 21, in Park/Cottage Grove High School. They beat the Spartans, NWE-Greenquist, and NorthPost to take home first-place T-shirts. Players on this team are from Brainerd, Pine River-Backus, Royalton, Sebeka, Wadena and Walker.

More Patriots Girls Basketball

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
golfing-putting.jpg
Prep
Boys Golf: Patriots win two meets
May 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nigel D throws runner out at 1st (2) - copy.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Pine River-Backus Tigers top Cass Lake for fifth straight win
May 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Optic yellow softball on grass
Prep
Softball: Patriots top Staples-Motley to advance
May 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route
May 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
052823-danecdotes-teen-driving.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Be safe behind the wheel
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
052723-last-windrow-boating.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Memorial Day weekend is the true boating season opener
May 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal