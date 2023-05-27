99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls Basketball: 8th-grade Thunder first in Spring Series

BURNSVILLE — The Central Lakes Thunder eighth grade girls basketball team took first place in the MYAS Gopher State Spring Series Tournament on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Burnsville. They beat Wis City White, Sartell 8, and Grand Forks Swish to take home first place T-shirts. From left: coach Russell Flategraff, Margaret Crimmins, Autumn Burns, Ella Brewer, Addy Headley, Kyrah Sundstrom, Claire Oseland, Sidney Larsen, Sophia Flategraff, and coach Travis Headley. Players on this team are from Pequot Lakes and Pine River.
