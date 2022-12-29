Girls Basketball: Patriots roll past Royals
The Martini sisters combine for 28 points
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 15 points in a 66-55 non-conference win over the Royalton Royals Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Ella Kratchovil tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Lauren Schultz and Maci Martini each added 13.
Royalton 28 27 – 55
Pequot Lakes 35 31 – 66
ROYALTON
Maddison Albright 8, Mya Yourczek 13, Marizel Lenz 2, Ava Schoenrock 2, Kylie Waytashek 30. FT 10-15 (67%).
PEQUOT LAKES
Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 7, Kelsi Martini 15, Maci Martini 13, Lauren Schultz 13, Reese Laposky 4. FT 15-23 (65%). Overall: 2-1.
