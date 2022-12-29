99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Patriots roll past Royals

The Martini sisters combine for 28 points

PL GB 12-20 2-copy.jpg
Patriot guard Isabel Larson crosses up her opponent in Pequot Lakes' win over Royalton on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 29, 2022 06:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 15 points in a 66-55 non-conference win over the Royalton Royals Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ella Kratchovil tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Lauren Schultz and Maci Martini each added 13.

Royalton 28 27 – 55

Pequot Lakes 35 31 – 66

ROYALTON

Maddison Albright 8, Mya Yourczek 13, Marizel Lenz 2, Ava Schoenrock 2, Kylie Waytashek 30. FT 10-15 (67%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 7, Kelsi Martini 15, Maci Martini 13, Lauren Schultz 13, Reese Laposky 4. FT 15-23 (65%). Overall: 2-1.

PL GB 12-20 1-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes forward Ella Kratochvil muscles past her opponent in the Patriots' win over Royalton on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
