Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: PR-B girls have ‘tight-knit’ squad

The Tigers were 14-12 last season

PRB Girls Bball.JPG
The 2022-23 PR-B Girls Basketball Team. Front row, from left: Hannah Barchus, Ramsey Tulenchik and Cate Travis (12th grade). Middle row: Aaliyah Lewis, Alaura Dahl, Ella Dahl, Caylei Johnson and Manager Raena Hanneken. Back row: Head Coach Tucker Sheley, Sawyer Tulenchik, Brianna Hanneken, Mimi Bueckers, Ariana Burns, Paige Holm and Assistant Coach Lisa Toft.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
December 01, 2022 09:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus girls’ basketball coach Tucker Sheley said his team’s “family” atmosphere will help the Tigers improve after finishing 14-12 last season.

“We have a tight-knit group of girls with excellent veteran leadership this year,” said Sheley, whose squad was scheduled to open the season hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday, Nov. 29. “We plan to practice and play together as a basketball family. Our team goals include contending for a conference and section championship.”

Returning letterwinners are seniors Ramsey Tulenchik, Cate Travis and Hannah Barchus and junior Alaura Dahl. Tulenchik was a first-team selection to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area team.

Others who could contribute: junior Brianna Hanneken, sophomore Aaliyah Lewis, and freshmen Sawyer Tulenchik, Mimi Bueckers, Ella Dahl, Ariana Burns and Caylei Johnson.

Last season, the fourth-seeded Tigers fell to top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58-41 in the Section 5A semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Toft is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who finished 7-6 in the Northwoods Conference last season.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

December

1 - Crosby-Ironton at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

6 - Browerville-Eagle Valley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

8 - Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 7:30 p.m.

9 - Pine River-Backus at Lake of the Woods 7:30 p.m.

13 - Pequot Lakes at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

15 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m.

16 - Pine River-Backus at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7 p.m.

20 - Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

22 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

January

6 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m.

10 - Pillager at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

12 - Red Lake at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

13 - Clearbrook-Gonvick at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

14 - Cherry at Pine River-Backus 1:30 p.m.

17 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

19 - Menahga at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m.

30 - Pine River-Backus at Mountain Iron-Buhl 7:15 p.m.

February

2 - Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

4 - Pine River-Backus at Upsala 1:30 p.m.

7 - Pine River-Backus at Northome-Kelliher 7:30 p.m.

9 - Cass Lake-Bena at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

17 - Park Rapids at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

21 - Pine River-Backus at Laporte 7:30 p.m.

More PR-B Tigers Girls Basketball
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Girls Basketball Cate Travis.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tigers win two straight
Ramsey Tulenchik scored 37 points across two games
December 14, 2022 03:01 PM
pineRiverSawyerTulenchik.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tigers fall to Wolverines by 1
Ramsey Tulenchik had 16 points in the loss
December 08, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Rian Struss 2022-12-02 3943.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers open with win over Menahga
Jared Hamilton and Andrew Bueckers combined for nearly half of the team's points
December 08, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Boys Basketball.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tiger boys return 5 starters
The Tigers will look to improve on last season's 13-14 record
December 01, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs

Related Topics: PINE RIVER-BACKUS GIRLS BASKETBALLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERS
By Peter Mohs
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Cullen Kratochvil plays in the All-Star Game
Prep
Football: Pequot’s Kratochvil enjoys being an All-Star
Pequot Lakes senior linebacker enjoys playing in the 2022 All-Star game
December 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom