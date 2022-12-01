Girls Basketball: PR-B girls have ‘tight-knit’ squad

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus girls’ basketball coach Tucker Sheley said his team’s “family” atmosphere will help the Tigers improve after finishing 14-12 last season.

“We have a tight-knit group of girls with excellent veteran leadership this year,” said Sheley, whose squad was scheduled to open the season hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday, Nov. 29. “We plan to practice and play together as a basketball family. Our team goals include contending for a conference and section championship.”

Returning letterwinners are seniors Ramsey Tulenchik, Cate Travis and Hannah Barchus and junior Alaura Dahl. Tulenchik was a first-team selection to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area team.

Others who could contribute: junior Brianna Hanneken, sophomore Aaliyah Lewis, and freshmen Sawyer Tulenchik, Mimi Bueckers, Ella Dahl, Ariana Burns and Caylei Johnson.

Last season, the fourth-seeded Tigers fell to top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58-41 in the Section 5A semifinals.

Lisa Toft is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who finished 7-6 in the Northwoods Conference last season.

December

1 - Crosby-Ironton at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

6 - Browerville-Eagle Valley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

8 - Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 7:30 p.m.

9 - Pine River-Backus at Lake of the Woods 7:30 p.m.

13 - Pequot Lakes at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

15 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m.

16 - Pine River-Backus at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7 p.m.

20 - Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

22 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 6 p.m.

January

6 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m.

10 - Pillager at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

12 - Red Lake at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

13 - Clearbrook-Gonvick at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

14 - Cherry at Pine River-Backus 1:30 p.m.

17 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

19 - Menahga at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

24 - Pine River-Backus at Nevis 7:30 p.m.

30 - Pine River-Backus at Mountain Iron-Buhl 7:15 p.m.

February

2 - Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

4 - Pine River-Backus at Upsala 1:30 p.m.

7 - Pine River-Backus at Northome-Kelliher 7:30 p.m.

9 - Cass Lake-Bena at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.

17 - Park Rapids at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m.