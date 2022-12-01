Girls Basketball: PR-B girls have ‘tight-knit’ squad
The Tigers were 14-12 last season
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus girls’ basketball coach Tucker Sheley said his team’s “family” atmosphere will help the Tigers improve after finishing 14-12 last season.
“We have a tight-knit group of girls with excellent veteran leadership this year,” said Sheley, whose squad was scheduled to open the season hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday, Nov. 29. “We plan to practice and play together as a basketball family. Our team goals include contending for a conference and section championship.”
Returning letterwinners are seniors Ramsey Tulenchik, Cate Travis and Hannah Barchus and junior Alaura Dahl. Tulenchik was a first-team selection to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area team.
Others who could contribute: junior Brianna Hanneken, sophomore Aaliyah Lewis, and freshmen Sawyer Tulenchik, Mimi Bueckers, Ella Dahl, Ariana Burns and Caylei Johnson.
Last season, the fourth-seeded Tigers fell to top-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58-41 in the Section 5A semifinals.
Lisa Toft is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who finished 7-6 in the Northwoods Conference last season.