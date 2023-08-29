Football: Pequot Lakes football hopes to build on 2022 success

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots football team hopes to build on its success after turning its program around last season — winning seven more games than the prior year.

With eight starters returning, we look to get back to the section final and change the results of last year. Bill Magnuson

After finishing 1-8 in 2021, the Patriots improved to 8-3 after losing to top-seeded Esko in the Section 7-3A championship game.

“We lost in the section final against a talented Esko team,” said Pequot Lakes head coach Bill Magnuson, whose team defeated Aitkin and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in last year’s playoffs. “With eight starters returning, we look to get back to the section final and change the results of last year.”

Magnuson, starting his 25th season as a head coach, is also excited about the season because of a recent Minnesota State High School League realignment of district football teams. The Patriots will no longer be competing against familiar foes such as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Perham and Detroit Lakes.

The Patriots will build new rivalries against teams from the Northeast District, such as Esko, Mora, Two Harbors, Proctor and Grand Rapids.

Magnuson added that Esko, Mora and Pierz are section favorites.

Returning starters include: Riley Peters, Jacob Lane, Paxton Goddard, Dane Mudgett, Alex Kreisel, Clay Erickson, Bryar Nordby and J.P. Elsenpeter.

Besides the returning starters, players to watch are seniors Tommy Blomer, Logan Verville, Joe Kosloski, Griffin Hoffman and Jarrett Freking; juniors Landen Brill, Jackson Jorgens, Kamrin Hulke, Aaron Clark, Micah Loukota and Ethan Arellano; and sophomores Sutton Sullivan, Samson Rothwell and Ben Westerman.

Assistant coaches are Justin Franke, Brian Homan, Kirk Loge, Preston Peters, Blaine Kreisel, Adam Buffington, Nate DeChane, James Brennan and Cale Wolf.

Pequot Lakes is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 31, at North Branch.

August

31 - Pequot Lakes at North Branch 7 p.m.

September

8 - Pequot Lakes at Pine CIty 7 p.m.

15 - Two Harbors at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

22 - Pequot Lakes at Esko 7 p.m.

29 - Hibbing at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

October

6 - Pequot Lakes at Mora 7 p.m.

13 - Proctor at Pequot Lakes (homecoming) 7 p.m.

18 - Grand Rapids at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.