6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Football: Pequot Lakes football hopes to build on 2022 success

Patriots are in a realigned district with new rivalries

Pequot Lakes football photo August 2023.jpg
Pequot Lakes football team members include, front row from left: Cody Harper, Ben Westerman, Sutton Sullivan, Micah Loukota, Samson Rothwell, Nic Foster, Connar Johnson, Luke Schlagel, Ethan Arellano, Bryson Berg, Jackson Olsen, Logan Happke, Jacob Sievert, Bryce Scully and Braden Wallin. Second row: Manager Landon Walsten, Manager Dane Olsen, Bryar Nordby, Logan Verville, Griffin Hoffman, David Austin, Joe Kosloski, Will Taylor, Payton Scott, Paxton Goddard, Alex Kriesel, Riley Peters, Clay Erickson, Brandon Dixon, Tommy Blomer, Sean Kilpatrick, Thomas Hansen, Jarrett Freking, John Paul Elsenpeter, Dane Mudgett, Coach Bill Magnuson and Coach Nate DeChaine. Third row: Kamrin Hulke, Landen Brill, Jack Haar, Aaron Clark, Michael Oseland, Tyler Mulholland, Ben Broskovetz, Connor Welle, Jacob Lane, Jackson Jorgens, Colton Christopherson, Tristan Schoeb, Toby Hoffard, Aaron Barnes, Coy Gist, Becker Lipke, Carter Erickson, Jackson Wait-Learned, Coach Kirk Loge and Coach Blaine Kriesel. Back row: Coach Adam Buffington, Coach Preston Peters, Coach Brian Homan, Coach Justin Franke. Missing: Manager Wyatt Brown, Coach Cale Wolf and Coach James Brennan.
Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography
By Peter Mohs
Today at 4:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots football team hopes to build on its success after turning its program around last season — winning seven more games than the prior year.

With eight starters returning, we look to get back to the section final and change the results of last year.
Bill Magnuson

After finishing 1-8 in 2021, the Patriots improved to 8-3 after losing to top-seeded Esko in the Section 7-3A championship game.

“We lost in the section final against a talented Esko team,” said Pequot Lakes head coach Bill Magnuson, whose team defeated Aitkin and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in last year’s playoffs. “With eight starters returning, we look to get back to the section final and change the results of last year.”

More Patriots Football

Magnuson, starting his 25th season as a head coach, is also excited about the season because of a recent Minnesota State High School League realignment of district football teams. The Patriots will no longer be competing against familiar foes such as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Perham and Detroit Lakes.

The Patriots will build new rivalries against teams from the Northeast District, such as Esko, Mora, Two Harbors, Proctor and Grand Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magnuson added that Esko, Mora and Pierz are section favorites.

Returning starters include: Riley Peters, Jacob Lane, Paxton Goddard, Dane Mudgett, Alex Kreisel, Clay Erickson, Bryar Nordby and J.P. Elsenpeter.

Besides the returning starters, players to watch are seniors Tommy Blomer, Logan Verville, Joe Kosloski, Griffin Hoffman and Jarrett Freking; juniors Landen Brill, Jackson Jorgens, Kamrin Hulke, Aaron Clark, Micah Loukota and Ethan Arellano; and sophomores Sutton Sullivan, Samson Rothwell and Ben Westerman.

Assistant coaches are Justin Franke, Brian Homan, Kirk Loge, Preston Peters, Blaine Kreisel, Adam Buffington, Nate DeChane, James Brennan and Cale Wolf.

Pequot Lakes is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 31, at North Branch.

August

  • 31 - Pequot Lakes at North Branch 7 p.m.

September

  • 8 - Pequot Lakes at Pine CIty 7 p.m.
  • 15 - Two Harbors at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.
  • 22 - Pequot Lakes at Esko 7 p.m.
  • 29 - Hibbing at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

October

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 6 - Pequot Lakes at Mora 7 p.m.
  • 13 - Proctor at Pequot Lakes (homecoming) 7 p.m.
  • 18 - Grand Rapids at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.

By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
Pine River-Backus Football Team
Prep
Football: Fischer is new Pine River-Backus head football coach
4h ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pequot Lakes volleyball photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Volleyball: Pequot Lakes Patriots return after state runner-up finish
11h ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pequot Lakes tennis Ellie Ouradnik Aug. 18, 2023.jpg
Prep
Tennis: Patriots win first match of season Aug. 17
6d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082923-heritage-brook-trout-mndnr.jpg
Local
Heritage brook trout stocked in southeast Minnesota streams
3h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Pequot Lakes volleyball photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Volleyball: Pequot Lakes Patriots return after state runner-up finish
11h ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pine River Community Bike Ride
Community
More than 25 roll up for Pine River Community Bike Ride
10h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Shannon Wheeler and family.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Early childhood coordinator embarked on adventurous path
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt