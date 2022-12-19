Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet

Pequot Lakes Football

PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Pequot Lakes football player Paxton Goddard hugs his father Scott during the Patriots' year end banquet on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Patriot football coaches honored their players and families with a potluck in dinner during the team's year-end banquet in the cafeteria of Pequot Lakes High School on Monday, Nov. 28.

After thanking the coaches, parents, school staff and others, head coach Bill Magnuson recapped the 2022 season, reminding those in attendance that the Patriots finished the season with an 8-3 record, falling in the section championship game to Esko on Thursday, Nov. 3.

“We went from 1-8 (last year) to 8-3,” Magnuson said. “What a year, and what a turnaround … This year’s team did the work in the offseason.”

Following the recap, the coaches presented awards to various Patriots. Quarterback Grant Loge was named offensive back of the year, and Darby Boelter earned defensive back of the year honors.

Lineman of the Year honors went to Riley Peters on defense and Lucas Ganley on offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Barnes was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while Cullen Kratochvil was named the team’s top linebacker.

Riley Larson was named both Receiver of the Year and Most Improved Player, and Tristen Hoffard was the recipient of the “Patriot Football Pride” Award.

At the District level, Loge was named quarterback of the year, Kratochvil was named linebacker of the year and Larson earned receiver of the year honors. Those three – along with Peters and Bryar Nordby – were named to the Midwest Red All-District Team, while Clay Wolf, Boelter and Ganley earned honorable mentions.

Representing the Patriots on the Academic All-District team are Levi Barnes, Tristan Hoffard, Emmett Johnson, Riggs Magnuson, Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman, WIll Taylor, Ethan Arellano, Aaron Barnes, Landen Brill, Jack Haar and Bryar Nordby.

Magnuson ended the banquet by honoring the team’s 19 seniors for their leadership in a turnaround season.

“Thank you for your leadership,” Magnuson said. “Thank you for your passion, your willingness to be coached and your love for each other. You restored the word ‘pride’ in ‘Patriot Pride,’ and your legacy will forever impact our program.”

He reminded them, however, that their legacy is not simply about what they did on the field.

“Those awards, to be honest with you, will eventually go in a box,” Magnuson said. “They will go somewhere in your basement, because there will be more important things in your life like your family, kids and job. Awards are awesome but they will collect dust over time. People won’t always remember what award you won, but they will remember how you treated them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And of course, he had to remind the freshmen, sophomores and juniors what is waiting for them in August.

“Only 258 days until we start two-a-days, guys,” Magnuson reminded the underclassmen. “Let’s get to work.”

What's next on the Patriots sports schedule?
prm-22-23-Pequot-Lakes-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
2022 Pequot Lakes Schools Fall Athletic Schedule
Complete Fall Schedules
September 02, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

More Patriots Football
pl-patriots-football.jpg
Prep
Football: Patriots fall to Esko in section championship
Pequot Lakes Football
November 10, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-25 1 (2).JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots top Gobblers, advance to section final
Pequot Lakes will face Esko in the section championship on Thursday, Nov. 3
November 02, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-19 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Football: Patriots top Perham in regular season finale
After winning just one game in 2021, the Patriots are 6-2 so far
October 26, 2022 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-25 1 (2).JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots get first-round win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
The high-scoring affair saw the Patriot second-stringers play in the first half
October 25, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Football 10-19 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Football: Patriots top Perham in regular season finale
After winning just one game in 2021, the Patriots are 6-2 so far
October 20, 2022 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES FOOTBALLPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Cullen Kratochvil plays in the All-Star Game
Prep
Football: Pequot’s Kratochvil enjoys being an All-Star
Pequot Lakes senior linebacker enjoys playing in the 2022 All-Star game
December 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom