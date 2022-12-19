Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet

PEQUOT LAKES — Patriot football coaches honored their players and families with a potluck in dinner during the team's year-end banquet in the cafeteria of Pequot Lakes High School on Monday, Nov. 28.

After thanking the coaches, parents, school staff and others, head coach Bill Magnuson recapped the 2022 season, reminding those in attendance that the Patriots finished the season with an 8-3 record, falling in the section championship game to Esko on Thursday, Nov. 3.

“We went from 1-8 (last year) to 8-3,” Magnuson said. “What a year, and what a turnaround … This year’s team did the work in the offseason.”

Following the recap, the coaches presented awards to various Patriots. Quarterback Grant Loge was named offensive back of the year, and Darby Boelter earned defensive back of the year honors.

Lineman of the Year honors went to Riley Peters on defense and Lucas Ganley on offense.

Levi Barnes was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while Cullen Kratochvil was named the team’s top linebacker.

Riley Larson was named both Receiver of the Year and Most Improved Player, and Tristen Hoffard was the recipient of the “Patriot Football Pride” Award.

At the District level, Loge was named quarterback of the year, Kratochvil was named linebacker of the year and Larson earned receiver of the year honors. Those three – along with Peters and Bryar Nordby – were named to the Midwest Red All-District Team, while Clay Wolf, Boelter and Ganley earned honorable mentions.

Representing the Patriots on the Academic All-District team are Levi Barnes, Tristan Hoffard, Emmett Johnson, Riggs Magnuson, Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman, WIll Taylor, Ethan Arellano, Aaron Barnes, Landen Brill, Jack Haar and Bryar Nordby.

Magnuson ended the banquet by honoring the team’s 19 seniors for their leadership in a turnaround season.

“Thank you for your leadership,” Magnuson said. “Thank you for your passion, your willingness to be coached and your love for each other. You restored the word ‘pride’ in ‘Patriot Pride,’ and your legacy will forever impact our program.”

He reminded them, however, that their legacy is not simply about what they did on the field.

“Those awards, to be honest with you, will eventually go in a box,” Magnuson said. “They will go somewhere in your basement, because there will be more important things in your life like your family, kids and job. Awards are awesome but they will collect dust over time. People won’t always remember what award you won, but they will remember how you treated them.”

And of course, he had to remind the freshmen, sophomores and juniors what is waiting for them in August.

“Only 258 days until we start two-a-days, guys,” Magnuson reminded the underclassmen. “Let’s get to work.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .