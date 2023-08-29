Football: Fischer is new Pine River-Backus head football coach

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers football team will have a new head coach this season as Nate Fischer replaces long-time coach Tom Demars.

But Fischer is no stranger to the football program as he served as Demars's assistant coach the past two seasons.

“This will be my third season at Pine River-Backus,” said Fischer, whose squad is scheduled to open the season by hosting Upsala at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. “Prior to PR-B, I was at a handful of other schools. I coached and taught at Staples-Motley for three years, and before that I coached two years at Carlton High School near Duluth. I got my football coaching start back in 2014 at the College of St. Scholastica.”

Fischer had been part of the Tigers’ success the past two years with 15 total wins.

“The Tigers are coming off two solid seasons as they finished 7-3 last fall and 8-2 in 2021,” he said. “We lost a plethora of seniors, but we return a number of players who have logged significant minutes the past two years, and will look to continue their upward trend in 2023.”

Returning letterwinners are Chance Abraham, Brady Ruhl, Ethan Lodge, Nevada Ehlenfeldt, Eli Abraham, Dalten Meyers, Austin Degrote and Koal Oberfell. Others who could contribute are Tyler Day, Andrew Volk, Owen Dabill and Adrian Schrupp.

Last year, No. 3 Ottertail Central defeated No. 2 Pine River-Backus 27-6 in the section 6A semifinals. The Tigers had defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 37-13 in the quarterfinals.

Five PR-B players were members of the All-Northwest South District team. They included Corbin Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik, Rian Struss, Chance Abraham and Trey Tuchtenhagen. Ethan Lodge, Konnor King and Eli Abraham were honorable mention.

The Tigers finished 5-1 overall last season in the Mid-Northwest Central District.

PR-B assistant coaches are Rob Johnson, Mike Dinnel and Erik Vetsch.

August

31 - Upsala at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m.

September

8 - Pine River-Backus at New York Mills 7 p.m.

15 - Wadena-Deer Creek at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m.

22 - Pine River-Backus at Breckenridge 7 p.m.

29 - Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus (homecoming) 7 p.m.

October

6 - Pillager at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m.

13 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7 p.m.

18 - Pine River-Backus at Parkers Prairie 7 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.