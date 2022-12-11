Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Figure Skating: Wick earns 'Gold Medalist' title

Wick is a sophomore at Pequot Lakes High School

Cassidy Wick.jpg
Cassidy Wick
Contributed
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 11, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Cassidy Wick, a member of the Vacationland Figure Skating Club in Brainerd, recently passed her Senior Moves in the Field Test to become the youngest and second individual in the 48-year history of the club to earn the title of United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist – the highest honor a skater can achieve within the test structure.

In a typical year, roughly 40,000 U.S. Figure Skating tests levels are passed, about 3% of which are at the Gold or Senior level.

Wick, daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick, is a sophomore at Pequot Lakes High School and is coached by her Mom, a fellow U. S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOL
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan