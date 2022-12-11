Figure Skating: Wick earns 'Gold Medalist' title

PEQUOT LAKES — Cassidy Wick, a member of the Vacationland Figure Skating Club in Brainerd, recently passed her Senior Moves in the Field Test to become the youngest and second individual in the 48-year history of the club to earn the title of United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist – the highest honor a skater can achieve within the test structure.

In a typical year, roughly 40,000 U.S. Figure Skating tests levels are passed, about 3% of which are at the Gold or Senior level.

Wick, daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick, is a sophomore at Pequot Lakes High School and is coached by her Mom, a fellow U. S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist.