Fall sports seasons underway in Pequot Lakes, Pine River

Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high school sports teams started official practices Monday, Aug. 14, for the fall season.

The Pequot Lakes tennis team has its first meets this week already.

Following are sports teams and their season opening competitions.

Pequot Lakes

The tennis team travels to Crosby for a triangular with Crosby-Ironton and Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 17, before hosting its first home meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, against Osakis and Thief River Falls.

Kayla Joyce, a Pequot Lakes High School senior, prepares to serve during the Patriots’ first official tennis practice Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Jenna Stoerzinger, a Pequot Lakes High School junior, returns a ball during the Patriots’ first official tennis practice Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The football team opens the season with two away games — Thursday, Aug. 31, at North Branch and Friday, Sept. 8, at Pine City before the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, against Two Harbors.

The volleyball team will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Wadena-Deer Creek before hosting Bemidji at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Cross country runners open their season at Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26, before participating in the Brainerd Invite on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2. The team will host the Pequot Lakes Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for its only home meet.

Pine River-Backus

The football team’s first game is at home at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, when the Tigers host Upsala-Swanville Area.

The volleyball team will open its season Friday, Aug. 25, at the Rush City Tournament at Rush City City High School. The Tigers’ first home match is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Cross country runners will have their first meet Monday, Aug. 28, at the Staples-Motley Invitational at The Vintage Golf Course in Staples. They’ll compete at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in a home cross country meet.

The PR-B cheerleading team also started practice Monday and will perform at all home football games this fall.