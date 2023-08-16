Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Fall sports seasons underway in Pequot Lakes, Pine River

Football, volleyball, tennis, cross country teams start official practices

PL tennis practice Aug. 14, 2023_6086.JPG
Jenna Stoerzinger, a Pequot Lakes High School junior, returns a ball during the Patriots’ first official tennis practice Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high school sports teams started official practices Monday, Aug. 14, for the fall season.

The Pequot Lakes tennis team has its first meets this week already.

Read more local area news

Following are sports teams and their season opening competitions.

Pequot Lakes

The tennis team travels to Crosby for a triangular with Crosby-Ironton and Duluth Marshall on Thursday, Aug. 17, before hosting its first home meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, against Osakis and Thief River Falls.

PL tennis practice Aug. 14, 2023_6073.JPG
Kayla Joyce, a Pequot Lakes High School senior, prepares to serve during the Patriots’ first official tennis practice Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
PL tennis practice Aug. 14, 2023_6098.JPG
Jenna Stoerzinger, a Pequot Lakes High School junior, returns a ball during the Patriots’ first official tennis practice Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The football team opens the season with two away games — Thursday, Aug. 31, at North Branch and Friday, Sept. 8, at Pine City before the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, against Two Harbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volleyball team will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Wadena-Deer Creek before hosting Bemidji at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Cross country runners open their season at Perham on Saturday, Aug. 26, before participating in the Brainerd Invite on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2. The team will host the Pequot Lakes Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for its only home meet.

Pine River-Backus

The football team’s first game is at home at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, when the Tigers host Upsala-Swanville Area.

The volleyball team will open its season Friday, Aug. 25, at the Rush City Tournament at Rush City City High School. The Tigers’ first home match is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Cross country runners will have their first meet Monday, Aug. 28, at the Staples-Motley Invitational at The Vintage Golf Course in Staples. They’ll compete at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in a home cross country meet.

The PR-B cheerleading team also started practice Monday and will perform at all home football games this fall.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
072823-danecdotes-writer-highlights.jpg
Prep
Danecdotes: Top moments in my time as sports writer
Jul 29
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2023 Varsity Conference Team.jpeg
Prep
Pequot Lakes clay shooting team wraps up season
Jul 25
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_2630.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Local news personality isn't afraid to improvise to reach his goals
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
2023-last-windrow-page-head.jpg
Community
The Last Windrow - Anthology
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
picklefest.jpg
Community
Growers asked to start pickles for 2024 Pine River Picklefest
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Crosslake workshop topic is how to protect loons
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal