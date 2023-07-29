Danecdotes: Top moments in my time as sports writer

My time as the Echo Journal sports writer has come to an end, but I have an absolute ton of memories from my time covering the Patriots and Tigers.

So as a way to reminisce, I thought it would be fun to look back on a few of those memories one last time.

Here is a small selection of moments in Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus sports I feel like I’m always going to remember.

State softball 2016

It was pretty rare for me to witness a Pequot Lakes team and a PR-B team experience a crazy amount of success in the same sport at the same time, but my first state softball tournament featured both the Patriots and the Tigers, and it was an electric experience.

The Patriots were the ones to get the major headlines from that tournament – after all, they finished second in the state – but PR-B’s consolation bracket game against Hayfield was easily the most memorable.

The evening game went 10 innings ending with a thrilling 5-4 victory for the Tigers. The whole team, including coaches, rushed to the pitcher’s mound as if they had just won the championship and the crowd went nuts.

I didn’t get home until about 3 a.m. that night, and I was OK with that.

Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium

This one is admittedly more a stellar memory for me than it was for the team, as the Patriots fell to St. Croix Lutheran 45-7 in the state football semifinals, but for the Patriots to cap off their best season in history at the Vikings’ fancy new stadium was a great experience for everyone.

Being able to stand on the sidelines of the Vikings’ new state-of-the-art field and take a decent photo of receiver Austin Young making an awesome leaping catch is something I'll always remember.

That’s not to mention getting to sit in the same press box guys like the legendary Sid Hartman have sat in, or interviewing coaches and athletes in the conference room like they were in the NFL.

I loved every moment of it.

PR-B homecoming football 2016

That’s right, one seemingly random regular season game from seven years ago is a standout to me

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley led the Tigers 21-8 with just 1:30 left in the game. I would say 99 times out of 100, that would also be the final score in that situation.

But the Tigers had a huge kick return that led to a quick touchdown. Then they recovered the onside kick. Then they scored again to take the lead with 24 seconds left.

The home crowd – which was larger than usual thanks to the homecoming festivities – completely lost it.

Quarterback Spencer Richards said he “never doubted (the team) for a second.”

I’ll be honest and say I doubted them. I bet most people did, and we were all wrong.

Lightning boys win section title

One of the only other events I covered that rivaled the aforementioned Tiger football game in terms of intensity occurred in March 2021, when the Lightning boys hockey team faced Monticello on the Moose’s home ice for the section crown.

The game was neck-and-neck until the Lightning exploded in the third period to pick up a 6-3 victory and advance to the team’s first-ever state tournament.

Tyler Seeling recorded three goals, including an empty-netter to seal the win.

Despite Monticello playing at home, I would say the crowd was fairly evenly split between home team fans and Northern Lakes fans, yet those cheering for the Lightning were overwhelmingly louder.

Pierzinski at state

In all my time as a sports writer, I would say this was the most incredible performance I covered in any sport.

Even before the 2018 state track meet, Reid Pierzinski had a pretty decorated athletic career in Pequot Lakes. At that meet, he cemented himself as one of the top athletes in school history.

He was the only member of the Patriot boys team to qualify for state that year, and the Patriot boys came home with the team state title, thanks to Pierzinski taking first place in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash.

It has been five years, and that still blows my mind.

I remember then-head coach Dave Guenther telling me: “There’s only one Reid-o.”

Considering he is the first and still the only boys track competitor in state history to single-handedly win a team title, I would say that’s true.

In all honesty though – as cheesy as it sounds – the main highlight of my time as a writer for the Echo Journal has been getting to know you coaches, players and fans.

In my nine years covering the goings-on in our communities, I think I can count the bad experiences on one hand. It’s pretty hard to complain about that.

So once again, thank you for being a part of the best job I’ve ever had. Please help whoever replaces me look back on his/her time as a reporter as fondly I do.