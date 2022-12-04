Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dance: Revolution tout experienced crew

The team returns 18 of 20 varsity dancers

PL Dance-copy.jpg
The 2022-23 Revolution Dance Team. Front row, from left: Kick Captain Lily Gilbertson, Team Captain Payton Mudgett, Jazz Captain Kelbee Lampi and Strength/Conditioning Captain Sophia Resch. Back row: Addy Rau, Gia Ostrowski, Ahnika Weik, Natalie Blank and Gigi Thompson.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 04, 2022 03:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team took to the floor for the 2022-23 season with plenty of varsity experience.

“We have 18 dancers returning this season (of the 20 on the roster),” head coach Kate Schmaltz said. “Our senior class is incredibly strongly represented by Payton Mudgett, Kelbee Lampi, Lily Gilbertson, Sophia Resch, Gigi Thompson, Zaida Morsch and Gabby Ziesemer.”

The team saw significant improvements last season. The jazz team’s scores improved by nearly 130 points, while the kick team saw improvements of roughly 40 points.

Aside from the seniors, other returning letterwinners include Natalie Blank, Charlee Child, Mady Nivarel, Gia Ostrowski, Addy Rau and Ahnika Weik.

“We anticipate a very competitive season with so many veterans on the teams,” Schmaltz said. “We also welcomed five rookies bringing our 2022-2023 roster to 23, the highest it has been in five years. We are excited to see where this season takes us as we continue to push for competitive growth on the team.”

December

3 - Pequot Lakes at Cold Spring Rocori Invitational 10 a.m.

8 - Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes (conference) 6 p.m.

10 - Pequot Lakes Show 11 a.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Becker Invitational 11 a.m.

January

7 - Pequot Lakes at Edina Invitational 10 a.m.

20 - Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton (conference) 6 p.m.

28 - Pequot Lakes at Monticello Invitational 10 a.m.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
