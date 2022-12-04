Dance: Revolution tout experienced crew

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team took to the floor for the 2022-23 season with plenty of varsity experience.

“We have 18 dancers returning this season (of the 20 on the roster),” head coach Kate Schmaltz said. “Our senior class is incredibly strongly represented by Payton Mudgett, Kelbee Lampi, Lily Gilbertson, Sophia Resch, Gigi Thompson, Zaida Morsch and Gabby Ziesemer.”

The team saw significant improvements last season. The jazz team’s scores improved by nearly 130 points, while the kick team saw improvements of roughly 40 points.

Aside from the seniors, other returning letterwinners include Natalie Blank, Charlee Child, Mady Nivarel, Gia Ostrowski, Addy Rau and Ahnika Weik.

“We anticipate a very competitive season with so many veterans on the teams,” Schmaltz said. “We also welcomed five rookies bringing our 2022-2023 roster to 23, the highest it has been in five years. We are excited to see where this season takes us as we continue to push for competitive growth on the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

December

3 - Pequot Lakes at Cold Spring Rocori Invitational 10 a.m.

8 - Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes (conference) 6 p.m.

10 - Pequot Lakes Show 11 a.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Becker Invitational 11 a.m.

January

7 - Pequot Lakes at Edina Invitational 10 a.m.

20 - Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton (conference) 6 p.m.