Dance: Revolution takes two eighths in Monticello

MONTICELLO — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution dance team brought home a pair of eighth-place finishes on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Monticello Invite.

The Revolution lost a tiebreaker with Alexandria for the seventh spot in the jazz division. It scored 290 points and 23 rank points compared to Alex, which tallied 293 points and 23 rank points.

The team placed eighth with 303 total points and 22 rank points.

Becker swept the competition winning both jazz and kick.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Becker (356, 6 rank points), 2-Monticello (, 345, 7 rank points), 3-Zimmrman (, 347, 8.5 rank points), 4-Detroit Lakes (335, 10 rank points), 5-Rocori (331, 12.5 rank points), 6-St. Francis (311, 17 rank points), 7-Alexandria (293, 23 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (290, 23 rank points), 9-Bemidji (293, 25 rank points), 10-Albany (272, 30 rank points), 11-Little Falls (261, 33 rank points), 12-North Branch (239, 36 rank points), 13-Foley (197, 40 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (205, 41 rank points)

Kick: 1-Becker (359, 4 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (354, 7.5 rank points), 3-Rocori (346, 8 rank points), 4-Monticello (337, 12 rank points, 5-St. Francis (309, 17.5 rank points< 6-Bemidji 298, 20.5 rank points), 7-Albany (295, 21 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (303, 22 rank points), 9-Alexandria (292, 26.5 rank points), 10-Little Falls (292 points, 26.5 rank points), 11-Detroit Lakes (266, 34 rank points), 12-Foley (258, 37.5 rank points), 13-North Branch (253, 38 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (242, 42 rank points)