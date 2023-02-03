99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance: Revolution takes two eighths in Monticello

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
MONTICELLO — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution dance team brought home a pair of eighth-place finishes on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Monticello Invite.

The Revolution lost a tiebreaker with Alexandria for the seventh spot in the jazz division. It scored 290 points and 23 rank points compared to Alex, which tallied 293 points and 23 rank points.

The team placed eighth with 303 total points and 22 rank points.

Becker swept the competition winning both jazz and kick.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Becker (356, 6 rank points), 2-Monticello (, 345, 7 rank points), 3-Zimmrman (, 347, 8.5 rank points), 4-Detroit Lakes (335, 10 rank points), 5-Rocori (331, 12.5 rank points), 6-St. Francis (311, 17 rank points), 7-Alexandria (293, 23 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (290, 23 rank points), 9-Bemidji (293, 25 rank points), 10-Albany (272, 30 rank points), 11-Little Falls (261, 33 rank points), 12-North Branch (239, 36 rank points), 13-Foley (197, 40 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (205, 41 rank points)

Kick: 1-Becker (359, 4 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (354, 7.5 rank points), 3-Rocori (346, 8 rank points), 4-Monticello (337, 12 rank points, 5-St. Francis (309, 17.5 rank points< 6-Bemidji 298, 20.5 rank points), 7-Albany (295, 21 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (303, 22 rank points), 9-Alexandria (292, 26.5 rank points), 10-Little Falls (292 points, 26.5 rank points), 11-Detroit Lakes (266, 34 rank points), 12-Foley (258, 37.5 rank points), 13-North Branch (253, 38 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (242, 42 rank points)

Next: Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus in Section 4-2A Championship at Sauk Rapids 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
