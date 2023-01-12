Dance: Revolution take ninth in Edina

EDINA – The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team competed at Edina on Saturday, Jan. 7, where varsity placed ninth in both kick and jazz.

The junior varsity kick team placed eighth at the meet, while jazz finished 10th.

The Revolution will compete for the Mid-State Conference title at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Crosby-Ironton.

Edina Meet Results:

JV Kick:

1) Holy Family - Rank Score 3

2) Belle Plaine - Rank Score 8

3) Austin - Rank Score 10.5

8) Pequot Lakes Pine River Backus - Rank Score 25.5

JV Jazz:

1) Benilde St. Margaret’s - Rank Score 3

2) Mound Westonka - Rank Score 7

3) Orono Blue - Rank Score 8

10) Pequot Lakes Pine River Backus - Rank Score 28

Varsity Kick:

1) Orono - Rank Score 6

2) Mound Westonka - Rank Score 8

3) Austin - Rank Score 8

9) Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus - Rank Score 28

Varsity Jazz:

1) Benilde St. Margaret’s - Rank Score 5

2) Orono - Rank Score 6

3) Mound Westonka - Rank Score 8