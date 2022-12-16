Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Dance: Revolution 2nd in kick, 3rd in jazz

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance

December 16, 2022 02:01 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team danced to a second-place finish in kick and a third in jazz in the Mid-State Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Revolution finished with 288 points in kick, 28 points behind first-place Crosby-Ironton, while the Jazz team had 277 points, behind Detroit Lakes and Crosby-Ironton.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Detroit Lakes 320 points (3 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton 297 points (6 rank points), 3-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 277 points (9 rank points), 4-Aitkin 238 points (12 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton 316 points (3 rank points), 2-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 288 points (6 rank points), 3-Detroit Lakes 279 points (9 rank points), 4-Aitkin 262 points (12 rank points)

JV Kick:

1-Detroit Lakes (195), 2-Crosby Ironton (178), 3-Pequot Lakes (170)

JV Jazz:

1-Detroit Lakes (240), 2-Crosby Ironton (232), 3-Pequot Lakes (201), 4-Crosby B Squad (170)

Next: Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Becker Invite Dec. 17.

