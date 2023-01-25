STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Dance: Kick 2nd, jazz 3rd at Mid-State

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Dance

Revolution dance team all-conference dancers and honorable mentions, from left: Addy Rau, Payton Mudgett, Gia Ostrowski and Kelbee Lampi.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 05:01 AM
CROSBY — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team competed at Mid-State Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 20, where the varsity kick team finished second and the jazz team took third.

Both teams posted their highest scores of the season.

Additionally, Payton Mudgett and Gia Ostrowski earned all-conference honors, while Kelbee Lampi and Addy Rau earned honorable mentions.

The Revolution junior varsity teams also finished second in kick and third in jazz.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Detroit Lakes (349 points, 3 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton (296 points, 7 rank points), 3-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (301 points, 8 rank points), 4-Aitkin (215 points, 12 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (324 points, 4.5 rank points), 2-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (309 opints, 6 rank points), 3-Detroit Lakes (314 points, 6.5 rank points),4-Aitkin (256 points, 12 rank points).

Next: Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Monticello Invite 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES DANCEPINE RIVER-BACKUS DANCEDANCE TEAMPREP SPORTS
