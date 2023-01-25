Dance: Kick 2nd, jazz 3rd at Mid-State

CROSBY — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Revolution Dance Team competed at Mid-State Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 20, where the varsity kick team finished second and the jazz team took third.

Both teams posted their highest scores of the season.

Additionally, Payton Mudgett and Gia Ostrowski earned all-conference honors, while Kelbee Lampi and Addy Rau earned honorable mentions.

The Revolution junior varsity teams also finished second in kick and third in jazz.

Team results

ADVERTISEMENT

Jazz: 1-Detroit Lakes (349 points, 3 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton (296 points, 7 rank points), 3-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (301 points, 8 rank points), 4-Aitkin (215 points, 12 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (324 points, 4.5 rank points), 2-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (309 opints, 6 rank points), 3-Detroit Lakes (314 points, 6.5 rank points),4-Aitkin (256 points, 12 rank points).