Cross-Country: Pine River-Backus teams to feature new faces

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers boys and girls cross-country teams will have some new faces on second-year head coach Karl Ludeman's squad this fall.

We do have six new runners in our program, and hope to gain a couple more once school starts. Karl Ludeman

“Since last year, we have had two runners graduate, and two shifted to other sports,” said Ludeman, whose squad was scheduled to open the season Monday, Aug. 28, at Staples-Motley.

“So we are a relatively young group with just one senior," he said. "We do have six new runners in our program, and hope to gain a couple more once school starts. Our preseason training is off to a great start and we’re all excited to build on last year’s successes.”

More PR-B Tigers Cross-Country





Returning boys include: Andrew Bueckers, Reece Trumble and Dennis Rahm. Returning girls are River Crawford, Kelsey Bergem, Evelynn Peterson and Kenzlee Sawyer.

Others who could contribute for the Tigers are Dalton Minion and William Adams with the boys; and Arya Compton with the girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the PR-B boys finished sixth and the girls seventh at the Park Region Conference meet.

At the Section 7A meet, Peterson finished 28th as the Tiger girls were 12th while the PR-B boys placed ninth.

PR-B assistant coach is Sidney Lodge.

September

1 - Pine River-Backus at Brainerd 10 a.m.

5 - Wadena-Deer Creek at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m.

7 - Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 4 p.m.

14 - Pine River-Backus Invitational 4 p.m.

21 - Pine River-Backus at Pillager 4 p.m.

26 - Pine River-Backus at Deer River 4 p.m.

October

2 - Pine River-Backus at Staples-Motley 4 p.m.

5 - Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton 3:30 p.m.

17 - Pine River-Backus at Wadena-Deer Creek 3:30 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.