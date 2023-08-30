6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Cross-Country: Pine River-Backus boys compete in Staples

Pine River-Backus cross-country

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 AM

STAPLES — The Pine River-Backus cross-country team competed at the Cardinal Invitational Monday, Aug. 28.

The Tiger boys were led by Reece Trumlble, who placed 43rd in 22:43.26. The PR-B girls were led by Arya Compton, who placed 41st in 29:54.33. Fergus Falls won both team titles.

More PR-B Tigers Cross-Country

The Tigers are scheduled to compete at the Brainerd Warrior Invite at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Fergus Falls 40, 2-Bertha-Hewitt 40, 3-Park Rapids 64, 4-Staples-Motley 97, 5-Detroit Lakes 132, 6-ABE 181

Individual winner: Noah Huot (Park Rapids) 16:30.16

Pine River-Backus results: 43-Reece Trumble 22:43.26, 48-William Adams 25:14.85, 51-Dennis Rahm 26:13.51

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Fergus Falls 37, 2-Staples-Motley 53, 3-Park Rapids 74, 4-Crosby-Ironton 93, 5-Detroit Lakes 118, 6-ABE 121

Individual winner: Audrey Brownell (SM) 19:10.3

Pine River-Backus results: 41-Arya Compton 29:54.33, 44-River Crawford 30:14.14, 45-Kelsey Bergem 30:30.69, 48-Kalie Trout 34:11.64

