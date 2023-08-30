Cross-Country: Hall, Chaney score top 5's for Patriots

PERHAM — Eli Hall ran a second-place time of 15:19.9 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to seventh in the Perham “Brave Like Gabe” Early Bird Invite on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Hall was followed by Liam Zins in 29th and Shane Crowley in 33. James Johnson placed 50th to round out the Patriots’ score.

More Patriots Cross Country

Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney was the fastest area runner on the girls’ side as she ran a third-place 19:19.6 to pace the Patriot girls to eighth place.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Perham 72, 2-Hopkins 96, 3-Moorhead 97, 4-Lakeville South 103, 5-Bemidji 159, 6-Willmar 159, 7-Pequot Lakes 188, 8-Hawley 214, 9-Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton 220, 10-Pelican Rapids 310, 11-Ottertail Central 315, 12-Lake Park-Audubon 319, 13-Little Falls 36-, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 376, 15-South 421, 16-Frazee 44-, 17-Thief River Falls 474, 18-Barnesville 534

Individual winner: Bjorn Anderson (Perham) 15:19.9

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Eli Hall 15:19.9, 29-Liam Zins 17:28.8, 33-Shane Crowley 17:44.9, 50-James Johnson 18:18.9, 78-Eli Toftness 19:38.8, 95-Connor Jensen 20:38.8, 120-Brak Schramm 21:52.4

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Hopkins 70, 3-Moorhead 91, 4-Lakeville South 112, 5-Willmar 167, 6-Little Falls 212, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 217, 8-Pequot Lakes 230, 9-Hawley 233, 10-Bemidji 233, 11-Menahga 264, 12-South 294, 13-Thief River Falls 312, 14-Frazee 405, 15-Pelican Rapids 445

Individual winner: Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 17:35.8

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Calia Chaney 19:19.6, 43-Rian Zutter 21:53.4, 51-Kyra Rohrback 22:21.5, 63-Erika English 22:54.6, 88-Emma Bitzer 25.07.7, 92-Lilix Gustafson 25:25.7