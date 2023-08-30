Cross-Country: All-state runners return for Pequot Lakes Patriots

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots return talented runners this season, including seniors Calia Chaney and Eli Hall, who both earned all-state honors last year at the Class 2A state meet.

The (five seniors) return many leadership qualities, and have been positive and encouraging towards each other. Jeff Brever

Last year, Chaney earned all-state honors after finishing 10th at the Class 2A state meet with a time of 18:44.1 while Hall captured all-state honors by finishing 13th in 16:13.9.

This fall, Chaney is among five senior girls returning for Pequot Lakes as the cross-country program moves to the Granite Ridge Conference and Section 7-2A.

Calia Chaney

“The (five seniors) return many leadership qualities, and have been positive and encouraging towards each other,” said Jeff Brever, the Patriots’ head cross-country coach. “At practice they have been working hard to achieve their goals.”

Letterwinners on the girls’ team besides Chaney include: Emma Flaws, Lilix Gustafson, Hailee Polchow, Rian Zutter, Erika English, Emma Bitzer and Emily Held. Others who could contribute are Kyra Rohrbach and Kaydence Blank.

Eli (Hall) and Shane (Crowley) have displayed senior leadership this summer and early fall season by getting the team together for runs with aspirations of improving their section team finish from last year. Jeff Brever

Letterwinners for the boys besides Hall include: Shane Crowley, Eli Toftness, James Johnson, Liam Zins, John Christianson and Gus McKenna. Others who could contribute are Connor Jansen and Brak Schramm.

“Eli (Hall) and Shane (Crowley) have displayed senior leadership this summer and early fall season by getting the team together for runs with aspirations of improving their section team finish from last year," Brever said. "I’m excited to see how much everyone has improved with their commitment to get better during the offseason. If they stay healthy and keep improving, we should have a strong season.”

At last year’s Section 8-2A meet, Chaney triumphed with a school-record finish to help the Patriots place sixth while Hall placed second to help the Pequot Lakes boys finish fourth.

Chaney also won the individual title to help the Patriots win the Mid-State Conference title while Hall also triumphed as the Pequot Lakes boys finished third.

Hall set a school record with a 16:07.6 time last October in Alexandria. That time topped the old record of 16:14 set by current Patriot assistant coach Clayton Foster.

Assistant coaches for the Patriots, who opened the season Aug. 26 at Perham, are Clayton Foster and Autumn Thull.

September

1 - Pequot Lakes at Brainerd Invite 10 a.m.

2 - Pequot Lakes at Brainerd 10 a.m.

7 - Pequot Lakes Invitational 4 p.m.

14 - Pequot Lakes at Little Falls Invite 4 p.m.

18 - Pequot Lakes at Pierz 4 p.m.

28 - Pequot Lakes at Hibbing Invite 4 p.m.

October

7 - Pequot Lakes at Alexandria Invite 10 a.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Conference meet (Milaca) 4 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.