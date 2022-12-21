Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain

Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th

PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
TAYLORS FALLS — Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney finished eighth to help the Brainerd Warriors place fourth at the Wild Mountain Invite Friday, Dec. 16, in Taylors Falls.

Calia_Chaney.jpg
Calia Chaney

Chaney raced to an eighth-place time of 1:05.13 to pace the Warrior girls. Another Pequot Lakes junior, Lauren Kalenberg, finished 11th in 1:06.28.

Brainerd is scheduled to host the Christmas Break Invite at Ski Gull 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Girls team scores: 1-Minneapolis Washburn 576, 2-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 561, 3-Minneapolis Southwest 545, 4-Brainerd 530, 5-Blaine 511, 6-Forest Lake 510, 7-Hastings 482, 8-Centennial 468, 9-Northfield 463, 10t-Anoka 460, 10t-CLAST Pole Planters 460, 12-White Bear Lake 47, 13-MAST 432, 14-SPAST 421, 15-Northwest Alpine 414

Individual winner: Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:02.00

Brainerd results: 8-Calia Chaney 1:05.13, 11-Lauren Kalenberg 1:06.28, 12-Piper Grillo 1:06.28, 76-Teagan Hartwig 1:31.40, 101-Katja Yliniemi 2:32.09

