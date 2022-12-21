Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain

TAYLORS FALLS — Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney finished eighth to help the Brainerd Warriors place fourth at the Wild Mountain Invite Friday, Dec. 16, in Taylors Falls.

Calia Chaney

Chaney raced to an eighth-place time of 1:05.13 to pace the Warrior girls. Another Pequot Lakes junior, Lauren Kalenberg, finished 11th in 1:06.28.

Brainerd is scheduled to host the Christmas Break Invite at Ski Gull 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Girls team scores: 1-Minneapolis Washburn 576, 2-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 561, 3-Minneapolis Southwest 545, 4-Brainerd 530, 5-Blaine 511, 6-Forest Lake 510, 7-Hastings 482, 8-Centennial 468, 9-Northfield 463, 10t-Anoka 460, 10t-CLAST Pole Planters 460, 12-White Bear Lake 47, 13-MAST 432, 14-SPAST 421, 15-Northwest Alpine 414

Individual winner: Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:02.00