Sports Prep

Central Lakes Thunder junior girls take 1st MYAS Easter Shootout

Players on this team are from Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, Little Falls, Pierz and Staples.

The Central Lakes Thunder 11th-grade girls basketball team took first place in the MYAS Easter Saturday Shootout Tournament on Saturday, April 8, in Andover. They beat Liberty 11, NSB Elite, and NorthPost to take home first place T-shirts. Players on this team are from Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, Little Falls, Pierz and Staples. Front row, from left: Mallory Anderson, Janea Saldana, Britney Schommer, and Izzy Olander. Back row: Alyssa Schommer, Kayli Dorn, Reese Laposky, Emma Flaws, and AJ Johnson.
Today at 1:57 PM

ANDOVER — The Central Lakes Thunder 11th-grade girls basketball team took first place in the MYAS Easter Saturday Shootout Tournament on Saturday, April 8, in Andover. They beat Liberty 11, NSB Elite, and NorthPost to take home first place T-shirts. Players on this team are from Pequot Lakes, Brainerd, Little Falls, Pierz and Staples. Front row, from left: Mallory Anderson, Janea Saldana, Britney Schommer, and Izzy Olander. Back row: Alyssa Schommer, Kayli Dorn, Reese Laposky, Emma Flaws, and AJ Johnson.

