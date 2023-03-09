Boys Hockey: Otters rally to eliminate Lightning

ST. CLOUD — A three-goal third period by the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters led to a 4-2 victory and concluded the season of No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Finnegan Fogarty and Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead through two periods. Fogarty’s goal was assisted by Darby Boelter while Martin’s power-play goal was assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.
The Lightning finished with a 13-14 overall record.
Northern Lakes 0 2 0 -- 2
First period: FF-Brayden Nelson (Michael Schmidt, Griffin Babolian) 1:03
Second period: NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Darby Boelter) 0:20; NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 2:27
Third period: FF-Shane Zierden (Kellen Stenstrom, Jack Welde); FF-Welde (Stenstrom) 8:45; FF-Kellen Stenstrom (Shane Zierden, Welde) 13:12
Shots on goal: NL 39, FF 37
Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (33 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (37 saves)
Overall: NL 13-14, FF 14-10-2.
