Sports Prep

Boys Hockey: Otters rally to eliminate Lightning

The Lightning finished with a 13-14 overall record.

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM

ST. CLOUD — A three-goal third period by the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters led to a 4-2 victory and concluded the season of No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Finnegan Fogarty and Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead through two periods. Fogarty’s goal was assisted by Darby Boelter while Martin’s power-play goal was assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

Fergus Falls 1 0 3 -- 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 -- 2

First period: FF-Brayden Nelson (Michael Schmidt, Griffin Babolian) 1:03

Second period: NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Darby Boelter) 0:20; NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 2:27

Third period: FF-Shane Zierden (Kellen Stenstrom, Jack Welde); FF-Welde (Stenstrom) 8:45; FF-Kellen Stenstrom (Shane Zierden, Welde) 13:12

Shots on goal: NL 39, FF 37

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (33 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (37 saves)

Overall: NL 13-14, FF 14-10-2.

