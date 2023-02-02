Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes loses four straight

CROSBY — Northern Lakes’ Finnegan Fogarty tallied two goals, including the last of regulation to force overtime, but the Lightning fell to the Providence Academy Lions 4-3 Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Lightning trailed 2-0 before Finnegan’s first goal assisted by Wyatt Balmer. The Lions built another two-goal lead before Easton Anderson scored followed by Fogarty’s second goal assisted by Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter.

Ethan Kunz corralled 24 saves for the Lightning.

Providence Academy 0 2 1 1 -- 4

Northern Lakes 0 1 2 0 -- 3

Second period: PA-Sammy Lewis 1:42; PA-Andrew Owen (Nick Damberg) 10:56; NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Wyatt Balmer) 13:52

Third period: PA-JJ Anderson (Andrew Vos) 2:36; NL-Easton Anderson (Cole Anderson) 4:08; NL-Fogarty (Kolbe Severson, Darby Boelter) 4:59

Overtme: PA-Louie Wehmann 2:28

Shots on goal: NL 34, PA 28

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (24 saves); PA-Owen Villagomez (31 saves)

Overall: NL 5-12-0. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Wadena-Deer Creek at Crosby 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Park Rapids 4, Northern Lakes 0

PARK RAPIDS — The Northern Lakes Lightning lost 4-0 to the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1

ST. CLOUD — Jerome Martin’s goal on an assist from Boelter and Balmer was the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 7-1 loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lakers 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

DETROIT LAKES — Anderson and Severson each scored goals for the Northern Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Monday, Jan. 23.

Boelter and Isaac Peterson each recorded assists. Cyril Thull notched 45 saves for the Lightning in the loss.

Detroit Lakes 1 1 0 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 0 1 1 0 — 2

First period: DL-Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas, Jack Turner) 1:04

Second period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter) 11:17, DL-Kennedy (Thomas, Cole Deraney) PPG 9:23

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Isaac Peterson) 5:00

Overtime: Cole Larson (Carter Bellefeuille)

Shots on goal: NL 15, DL 48

Goalies: NL-Cyril Thull (45 saves); DL-Josh Mack (13 saves)