Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning edge Lakers in overtime

BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz stopped 19 shots and teammate Finn Fogarty scored in overtime for a 1-0 Mid-State Conference boys’ hockey victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Fogarty registered the game-winner on the power play just 18 seconds into overtime as the Lightning finished the regular season at 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.

Northern Lakes will next compete in the Section 6A playoffs. The No. 3 seeded Lightning were scheduled to host No. 6 Willmar Tuesday, Feb. 21. That winner advances to face the winner between No. 2 Fergus Falls and No. 7 Prairie Centre in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25, in St. Cloud.

Alexandria received the top seed in the section playoffs.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 – 0

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 – 1

Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty (ppg) (Christian Crutcher, Darby Boelter) :18

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (19 saves)

Monticello 7, Lightning 3

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jerome Martin, Kolbe Severson and Nicholas Brunkhorst all tallied goals for Northern Lakes as they lost to the visiting Monticello Moose in a non-conference game. Monticello snapped a 1-1 tie with three straight goals in the second period.

Monticello 1 4 2 – 7

Northern Lakes 1 0 2 – 3

First period: M-Tyler Miller (Tyler Bitz) 12:47; NL-Jerome Martin (Wyatt Balmer, Logan Verville) 16:06

Second period: M-Roman Thompson :23; M-Jake Larson (Bitz) 9:30; M-Bitz (Larson) 15:38

Third period: NL-Verville (pp) (Christian Crutcher, Easton Anderson) 1:16; M-Thompson (Landen Scherber, Gunner Simon) 1:41; M-Thompson (Scherber, Simon) 4:10; M-Robbie Harris (Alec Mayer) 5:20; NL-Nicholas Bruckhorst (Noah Miles) 8:56

Shots on goal: M 33, NL 27