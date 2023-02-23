Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning edge Lakers in overtime
Lightning finish the regular season at 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall; playoffs started Feb. 21
BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz stopped 19 shots and teammate Finn Fogarty scored in overtime for a 1-0 Mid-State Conference boys’ hockey victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.
Fogarty registered the game-winner on the power play just 18 seconds into overtime as the Lightning finished the regular season at 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.
Northern Lakes will next compete in the Section 6A playoffs. The No. 3 seeded Lightning were scheduled to host No. 6 Willmar Tuesday, Feb. 21. That winner advances to face the winner between No. 2 Fergus Falls and No. 7 Prairie Centre in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25, in St. Cloud.
Alexandria received the top seed in the section playoffs.
Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 – 0
ADVERTISEMENT
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 – 1
Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty (ppg) (Christian Crutcher, Darby Boelter) :18
Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (19 saves)
ADVERTISEMENT
Monticello 7, Lightning 3
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jerome Martin, Kolbe Severson and Nicholas Brunkhorst all tallied goals for Northern Lakes as they lost to the visiting Monticello Moose in a non-conference game. Monticello snapped a 1-1 tie with three straight goals in the second period.
Monticello 1 4 2 – 7
Northern Lakes 1 0 2 – 3
First period: M-Tyler Miller (Tyler Bitz) 12:47; NL-Jerome Martin (Wyatt Balmer, Logan Verville) 16:06
ADVERTISEMENT