Sports Prep

Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning edge Lakers in overtime

Lightning finish the regular season at 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall; playoffs started Feb. 21

Detroit Lakes and Lightning hockey.JPG
Players from the Detroit Lakes Lakers and Northern Lakes Lightning race for the puck in a Mid-State Conference matchup Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.
Pete Mohs / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 23, 2023 01:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz stopped 19 shots and teammate Finn Fogarty scored in overtime for a 1-0 Mid-State Conference boys’ hockey victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Fogarty registered the game-winner on the power play just 18 seconds into overtime as the Lightning finished the regular season at 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.

Northern Lakes will next compete in the Section 6A playoffs. The No. 3 seeded Lightning were scheduled to host No. 6 Willmar Tuesday, Feb. 21. That winner advances to face the winner between No. 2 Fergus Falls and No. 7 Prairie Centre in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25, in St. Cloud.

Alexandria received the top seed in the section playoffs.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 – 0

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 – 1

Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty (ppg) (Christian Crutcher, Darby Boelter) :18

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (19 saves)

Monticello 7, Lightning 3

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jerome Martin, Kolbe Severson and Nicholas Brunkhorst all tallied goals for Northern Lakes as they lost to the visiting Monticello Moose in a non-conference game. Monticello snapped a 1-1 tie with three straight goals in the second period.

Monticello 1 4 2 – 7

Northern Lakes 1 0 2 – 3

First period: M-Tyler Miller (Tyler Bitz) 12:47; NL-Jerome Martin (Wyatt Balmer, Logan Verville) 16:06

Second period: M-Roman Thompson :23; M-Jake Larson (Bitz) 9:30; M-Bitz (Larson) 15:38

Third period: NL-Verville (pp) (Christian Crutcher, Easton Anderson) 1:16; M-Thompson (Landen Scherber, Gunner Simon) 1:41; M-Thompson (Scherber, Simon) 4:10; M-Robbie Harris (Alec Mayer) 5:20; NL-Nicholas Bruckhorst (Noah Miles) 8:56

Shots on goal: M 33, NL 27

Goalies: M-Owen Soderholm (24 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (26 saves).

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
