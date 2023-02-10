Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning lose two

CROSBY — Northern Lakes knocked off the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 7-2 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Lightning move to 6-12 and the Wolverines fall to 11-6-1.

Flyers 6, Lightning 4

BRAINERD — Jerome Martin scored a goal and an assist, but the Northern Lakes boys hockey team fell to Little Falls 6-4 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.

Matt Filipi assisted on three goals, while Carter Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm both tallied a goal and an assist.

Martin assisted on Logan Verville’s second-period goal that pulled the Lightning to 4-3 after two periods.

Easton Anderson recorded a goal and an assist and Christian Crutcher also scored for Northern Lakes.

Northern Lakes 2 1 1 -- 4

Little Falls 4 0 2 -- 6

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Jack Carr) 9:56; LF-Remi Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 10:15; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 12:12; NL-Christian Crutcher (Darby Boelter, Isaac Peterson) 13:00; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Chisholm, Garrett Lindberg) 14:21; LF-Joey Welinski (Filippi) 15:47

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin, Easton Anderson) 9:25

Third period: LF-Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 0:28; NL-Anderson 6:49; LF-Welinski (Filippi) eng 15:41

Shots on goal: LF 24, NL 36

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (32 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (4 saves in 15:47), Nigel DeSanto (14 saves in 34:49