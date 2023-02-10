99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes Lightning lose two

The team is now 11-6-1

2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 10, 2023 01:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY — Northern Lakes knocked off the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 7-2 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Lightning move to 6-12 and the Wolverines fall to 11-6-1.

Flyers 6, Lightning 4

BRAINERD — Jerome Martin scored a goal and an assist, but the Northern Lakes boys hockey team fell to Little Falls 6-4 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.

Matt Filipi assisted on three goals, while Carter Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm both tallied a goal and an assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin assisted on Logan Verville’s second-period goal that pulled the Lightning to 4-3 after two periods.

Easton Anderson recorded a goal and an assist and Christian Crutcher also scored for Northern Lakes.

Northern Lakes 2 1 1 -- 4

Little Falls 4 0 2 -- 6

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Jack Carr) 9:56; LF-Remi Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 10:15; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 12:12; NL-Christian Crutcher (Darby Boelter, Isaac Peterson) 13:00; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Chisholm, Garrett Lindberg) 14:21; LF-Joey Welinski (Filippi) 15:47

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin, Easton Anderson) 9:25

Third period: LF-Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 0:28; NL-Anderson 6:49; LF-Welinski (Filippi) eng 15:41

Shots on goal: LF 24, NL 36

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (32 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (4 saves in 15:47), Nigel DeSanto (14 saves in 34:49

Overall: LF 13-8-1, NL 6-13.

Read more Northern Lakes Lightning Boys Hockey news
3 NL Easton Anderson AD7C1153.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Northern Lakes loses four straight
Two of the losses came in overtime
February 02, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning win one of two
Christian Crutcher had a hat trick against Prairie Centre
January 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall in three straight
The Lightning are now 4-7
January 18, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Thief River Falls
Logan Verville scored two goals
January 11, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 12-29 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Becker, fall to Flyers
Logan Verville had five points in a win over Becker/Big Lake
January 05, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BH 12-20 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals
The Lightning are now 3-2
December 28, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lightning Hockey 12-8-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Brainerd, top Breckenridge
Northern Lakes boys hockey
December 15, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 11-29-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top North Stars, falls to Otters
Northern Lakes begins the season 1-1
December 09, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
LightningBoys2022_2023.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning boys have new head coach
Erik Vetsch is the new head of the Lightning
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES BOYS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Josie Harguth.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth captures all-around title
The Pequot Lakes senior got first with a score of 33.9
February 09, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Girls Bball 1-31 1.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win three straight, now 16-1
Pequot Lakes topped Perham, Park Rapids and Rocori
February 09, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PRB Girls Basketball Mimi Bueckers.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pine River-Backus girls top Cardinals, fall to Wolves
The Tigers are now 10-8
February 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes girls hockey wins two of three
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
February 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal