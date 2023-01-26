STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Lightning win one of two

Christian Crutcher had a hat trick against Prairie Centre

2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 26, 2023 02:57 PM
WADENA — Aron Sutherland scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-3 win over Northern Lakes Thursday, Jan. 19.

WDC scored three goals in the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

Northern Lakes’ Jerome Martin tied the game with 2:14 left to send it to overtime.

Darby Doelter and Logan Verville each scored goals for the Lightning.

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 3 1 — 4

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 0 — 3

First period: NL-Darby Doelter (Wyatt Balmer, Jerome Martin) 11:04

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin) 4:31

Third period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt) 16:07, WDC-Connor Davis PPG 14:34, WDC-Dalton Moyer (Aiden Sutherland) 9:45, NL-Martin (Easton Anderson, Drew Paulbeck) 2:14

Overtime: Aron Sutherland (Oothoudt, Woods) 2:04

Shots on goal: NL 17, WDC 25

Goalies: NL-DeSanto (21 saves); WDC-Lance Kaufman (14 saves)

Conference: NL 3-1-0; WDC 4-2-0. Overall: NL 5-8-0; WDC 9-4-0.

Lightning 11, North Stars 2

LONG PRAIRIE — Christian Crutcher netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to an 11-2 win over Prairie Centre in Mid-State Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Lightning put 48 shots on net. Finn Fogarty, Logan Verville and Boelter each scored twice.

Goalie Ethan Kunz stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced as Northern Lakes moved to 3-0 in conference play.

Prairie Centre 1 1 0 -- 2

Northern Lakes 1 4 6 -- 11

First period: PC-Jesse Williams (James Rieland) 4:53; NL- Finn Fogarty (Logan Verville, Easton Anderson) 15:00

Second period: PC-Eli Fletcher (Jesse Williams, James Rieland) 3:18; NL-Verville 5:28; NL-Verville (Fogarty, Anderson) 9:58; NL-Christian Crutcher (Verville, Anderson) 10:41; NL-Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer) SHG 14:56

Third period: NL-Darby Boelter (Kolbe Severson, Jack Carr) PPG 1:587; NL-Boelter (Jerome Martin) 3:50; NL-Isaac Peterson (Crutcher) 4:47; NL-Crutcher (Carr, Anderson) 11:30; NL-Crutcher (Caden Nelson, Boelter) 14:30; NL-Fogarty (Crutcher, Martin) 15:05

Shots on goal: NL 48, PC 17

Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (15 saves); PC-Carter Holman (37 saves)

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
