Boys Hockey: Lightning top North Stars, falls to Otters

BREEZY POINT — Easton Anderson and Jerome Martin each scored two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning during a 5-3 victory Thursday, Dec. 1, over the Prairie Center North Stars.

Jayden Marthaler tallied a goal and an assist and Finnegan Fogarty, Darby Boelter, Logan Verville and Christian Crutcher all recorded assists for Northern Lakes.

Prairie Center 1 0 2 — 3

Northern Lakes 1 3 1 — 5

First period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Finnegan Fogarty) 9:53; PC-Eli Fletcher (Dylan Gruenes, James Rieland) 10:42

Second period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville, Christian Crutcher) ppg 1:05; NL-Marthaler 1:48; NL-Anderson 11:07

Third period: PC-Zac Bick (Fletcher, Derrick Soresnon) ppg 4:43, NL-Martin (Darby Boelter) shg 5:27; PC-Sorenson (John Williams, Fletcher) 10:58

Shots on goal: NL 36, PC 28 Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (25 saves); PC-Carte Holman (31 saves)

Conference: NL 1-0. Overall: NL 1-1. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Brainerd at Breezy Point 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Fergus Falls 3, Northern Lakes 1

BREEZY POINT — Kolbe Severson scored on a Noah Miles assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-1 loss to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ethan Kunz stopped 48 saves for the Lightning in the loss.

Fergus Falls 0 0 3 — 3

Northern Lakes 1 0 0 — 1

First period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Noah Miles) 1:30

Shots on goal: NL 52, FF 51