Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals

The Lightning are now 3-2

BH 12-20 1-copy.jpg
Northern Lakes' Easton Anderson handles the puck in the Lightnings' 7-4 win over Alexandria on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 28, 2022 07:01 AM
BREEZY POINT — Christian Crutcher and Isaac Peterson each tallied two goals to lead Northern Lakes to a 7-4 win over Alexandria in a Section 6-1A clash Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ethan Kunz stopped 36 Cardinals shots.

Logan Verville, Jerome Martin and Easton Anderson also picked up goals.

Alexandria 0 4 0 -- 4

Northern Lakes 1 3 3 -- 7

First period: NL-Christian Crutcher (Finnegan Fogarty, Easton Anderson) 8:50

Second period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Noah Miles, Wyatt Balmer) :49; A-Zaven Noetzelman (Kasen Muscha) 2:03; A-Nichola Peterson (Gavin Olson) 4:19; NL-Logan Verville (Darby Boelter, Crutcher) 5:22; NL-Jerome Martin (Boelter, Verville) 5:40; A-Keegan Lucy 11:44

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Colby Anderson) 4:58; Nl-Crutcher (Boelter) 6:11; NL-Isaac Peterson 16:04

Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (36 saves)

Overall: NL 3-2.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
