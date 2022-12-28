Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals

BREEZY POINT — Christian Crutcher and Isaac Peterson each tallied two goals to lead Northern Lakes to a 7-4 win over Alexandria in a Section 6-1A clash Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ethan Kunz stopped 36 Cardinals shots.

Logan Verville, Jerome Martin and Easton Anderson also picked up goals.

Alexandria 0 4 0 -- 4

Northern Lakes 1 3 3 -- 7

First period: NL-Christian Crutcher (Finnegan Fogarty, Easton Anderson) 8:50

Second period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Noah Miles, Wyatt Balmer) :49; A-Zaven Noetzelman (Kasen Muscha) 2:03; A-Nichola Peterson (Gavin Olson) 4:19; NL-Logan Verville (Darby Boelter, Crutcher) 5:22; NL-Jerome Martin (Boelter, Verville) 5:40; A-Keegan Lucy 11:44

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Colby Anderson) 4:58; Nl-Crutcher (Boelter) 6:11; NL-Isaac Peterson 16:04

Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (36 saves)