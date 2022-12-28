Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals
The Lightning are now 3-2
BREEZY POINT — Christian Crutcher and Isaac Peterson each tallied two goals to lead Northern Lakes to a 7-4 win over Alexandria in a Section 6-1A clash Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Ethan Kunz stopped 36 Cardinals shots.
Logan Verville, Jerome Martin and Easton Anderson also picked up goals.
Alexandria 0 4 0 -- 4
Northern Lakes 1 3 3 -- 7
First period: NL-Christian Crutcher (Finnegan Fogarty, Easton Anderson) 8:50
Second period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Noah Miles, Wyatt Balmer) :49; A-Zaven Noetzelman (Kasen Muscha) 2:03; A-Nichola Peterson (Gavin Olson) 4:19; NL-Logan Verville (Darby Boelter, Crutcher) 5:22; NL-Jerome Martin (Boelter, Verville) 5:40; A-Keegan Lucy 11:44
Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Colby Anderson) 4:58; Nl-Crutcher (Boelter) 6:11; NL-Isaac Peterson 16:04
Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (36 saves)
Overall: NL 3-2.
