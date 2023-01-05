Boys Hockey: Lightning top Becker, fall to Flyers

BREEZY POINT — Logan Verville recorded four goals and an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Becker/Big Lake 8-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.

Easton Anderson tallied a goal and three assists while Isaac Peterson finished with a goal and two assists for the Lightning.

Preston Varness and Darby Boelter each recorded a goal for the Lightning and Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin each posted two assists.

Becker/Big Lake 0 3 1 – 4

Northern Lakes 1 3 4 – 8

First period: NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer, Easton Anderson) 9:03

Second period: NL-Preston Verness (Isaac Peterson, Christian Crutcher) 1:37, NL-Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Logan Verville) 1:37, B/BL-Brayden Graning (Jase Tobako) 3:43, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Finnegan Fogarty) 7:28, B/BL-Ryan Tobako (Brayden Graning) SHG 10:36, B/BL-Eli Scheideman (William Johnson, Jase Tobako) 15:19

Third period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Darby Boelter, Kolbe Severson) 3:12, NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer) 6:02, B/BL-Brayden Graning 10:21, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Jerome Martin) 11:44, NL-Darby Boelter (Isaac Peterson) 14:00

Shots on goal: NL 31, B/BL 20

Goalies: NL-Cyril Thull (16 saves); B/BL-Declan Weber (23 saves)

Overall: NL 4-3.

Northern Lakes goalie Nigel DeSanto reaches for the puck in the Lightning's win over Becker/Big Lake on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Flyers 4, Lightning 0

BREEZY POINT — The Lightning were quiet in their first game of the holiday break, as they were shut out 4-0 by the Little Falls Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 — 0

Little Falls 1 3 0 — 4

First period: LF-Matt Filippi

Second period: LF-Luke Avery, LF-Filippi, LF-Ryan Oothoudt

Shots on goal: LF 28, NL 17