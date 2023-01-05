Boys Hockey: Lightning top Becker, fall to Flyers
Logan Verville had five points in a win over Becker/Big Lake
We are part of The Trust Project.
BREEZY POINT — Logan Verville recorded four goals and an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Becker/Big Lake 8-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.
Easton Anderson tallied a goal and three assists while Isaac Peterson finished with a goal and two assists for the Lightning.
Preston Varness and Darby Boelter each recorded a goal for the Lightning and Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin each posted two assists.
Becker/Big Lake 0 3 1 – 4
Northern Lakes 1 3 4 – 8
First period: NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer, Easton Anderson) 9:03
Second period: NL-Preston Verness (Isaac Peterson, Christian Crutcher) 1:37, NL-Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Logan Verville) 1:37, B/BL-Brayden Graning (Jase Tobako) 3:43, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Finnegan Fogarty) 7:28, B/BL-Ryan Tobako (Brayden Graning) SHG 10:36, B/BL-Eli Scheideman (William Johnson, Jase Tobako) 15:19
Third period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Darby Boelter, Kolbe Severson) 3:12, NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer) 6:02, B/BL-Brayden Graning 10:21, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Jerome Martin) 11:44, NL-Darby Boelter (Isaac Peterson) 14:00
Shots on goal: NL 31, B/BL 20
Goalies: NL-Cyril Thull (16 saves); B/BL-Declan Weber (23 saves)
Overall: NL 4-3.
Flyers 4, Lightning 0
BREEZY POINT — The Lightning were quiet in their first game of the holiday break, as they were shut out 4-0 by the Little Falls Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
ADVERTISEMENT
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 — 0
Little Falls 1 3 0 — 4
First period: LF-Matt Filippi
Second period: LF-Luke Avery, LF-Filippi, LF-Ryan Oothoudt
Shots on goal: LF 28, NL 17
Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (17 saves)
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.