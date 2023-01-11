Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Thief River Falls
Logan Verville scored two goals
We are part of The Trust Project.
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The line of Logan Verville, Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter accounted for both Northern Lakes Lightning goals Saturday, Jan. 7, in a 5-2 loss to Thief River Falls.
Verville tallied both goals with assists from Peterson and Boelter.
Ethan Kunz collected 21 saves in net for Northern Lakes, which was outshot 26-21.
Thief River Falls 1 2 2 -- 5
Northern Lakes 0 0 2 -- 2
First period: TRF-Max Arlt (Braydin Lund, Tysen Loeffler) 16:53
Second period: TRF-Jaxon Hams (Jace Erickson) 3:15; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Rylan Leake) ppg 16:53
Third period: NL-Logan Verville (Isaac Peterson, Darby Boelter) 0:13; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Lund) 5:52; TRF-Cooper Lawrence (Paul Anderson, Gabe Winters) 7:26; NL-Verville (Peterson, Boelter) 7:26
Shots on goal: NL 22, TRF 26
Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (21 saves); TRF-Connor Roff (20 saves)
Overall: NL 4-4.
Logan Verville had five points in a win over Becker/Big Lake
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
Parker Zutter went 4-0, while Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games