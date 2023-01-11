Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The line of Logan Verville, Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter accounted for both Northern Lakes Lightning goals Saturday, Jan. 7, in a 5-2 loss to Thief River Falls.

Verville tallied both goals with assists from Peterson and Boelter.

Ethan Kunz collected 21 saves in net for Northern Lakes, which was outshot 26-21.

Thief River Falls 1 2 2 -- 5

Northern Lakes 0 0 2 -- 2

First period: TRF-Max Arlt (Braydin Lund, Tysen Loeffler) 16:53

Second period: TRF-Jaxon Hams (Jace Erickson) 3:15; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Rylan Leake) ppg 16:53

Third period: NL-Logan Verville (Isaac Peterson, Darby Boelter) 0:13; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Lund) 5:52; TRF-Cooper Lawrence (Paul Anderson, Gabe Winters) 7:26; NL-Verville (Peterson, Boelter) 7:26

Shots on goal: NL 22, TRF 26

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (21 saves); TRF-Connor Roff (20 saves)