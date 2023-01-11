99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Thief River Falls

Logan Verville scored two goals

2211295+hockey-puck-and-stick.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 11, 2023 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The line of Logan Verville, Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter accounted for both Northern Lakes Lightning goals Saturday, Jan. 7, in a 5-2 loss to Thief River Falls.

Verville tallied both goals with assists from Peterson and Boelter.

Ethan Kunz collected 21 saves in net for Northern Lakes, which was outshot 26-21.

Thief River Falls 1 2 2 -- 5

Northern Lakes 0 0 2 -- 2

First period: TRF-Max Arlt (Braydin Lund, Tysen Loeffler) 16:53

Second period: TRF-Jaxon Hams (Jace Erickson) 3:15; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Rylan Leake) ppg 16:53

Third period: NL-Logan Verville (Isaac Peterson, Darby Boelter) 0:13; TRF-Arlt (Loeffler, Lund) 5:52; TRF-Cooper Lawrence (Paul Anderson, Gabe Winters) 7:26; NL-Verville (Peterson, Boelter) 7:26

Shots on goal: NL 22, TRF 26

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (21 saves); TRF-Connor Roff (20 saves)

Overall: NL 4-4.

Read more Northern Lakes Lightning Boys Hockey news
Boys Hockey 12-29 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Becker, fall to Flyers
Logan Verville had five points in a win over Becker/Big Lake
January 05, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BH 12-20 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Cardinals
The Lightning are now 3-2
December 28, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lightning Hockey 12-8-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Brainerd, top Breckenridge
Northern Lakes boys hockey
December 15, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 11-29-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top North Stars, falls to Otters
Northern Lakes begins the season 1-1
December 09, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
LightningBoys2022_2023.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning boys have new head coach
Erik Vetsch is the new head of the Lightning
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Bantams State.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Northern Lakes Bantam Hockey 2022
Prep
Boys Hockey: Bantam Lightning 1st in district
Youth Hockey
March 18, 2022 04:01 AM
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lakers skate past Lightning
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey
February 24, 2022 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Christian Crutcher
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Willmar, fall to Alex
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey
February 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES BOYS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
1 Northern Lakes Isabelle Lee AD7C5419.JPG
Prep
Girls Hockey: Lightning win two of three
The two wins move the Lightning to 3-10
January 11, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Trey Tuchtenhagen VS UNC 2023-01-03 4025-copy.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew 4th at Buffalo
Parker Zutter went 4-0, while Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0
January 11, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses in Litchfield, Hutchinson
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
January 05, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win 2 in Granite City Classic
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
January 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal