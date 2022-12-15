Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Brainerd, top Breckenridge

BREEZY POINT — A loud, packed house was split almost down the middle, but the road team fans cheered last as the Brainerd Warriors picked up their first win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak in a 4-1 win over the Northern Lakes Lightning on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The two teams combined for 16 penalties, with each team committing eight.

“We played out of sorts,” Lightning head coach Erik Vetsch said. “There was a lot of emotion. Our kids really want to prove themselves as being a big-time hockey program up here – you could just feel it all week. I’m trying to remind them to play within themselves and not be all wound up … You saw us lose our heads out there a little bit.”

After each team successfully killed a penalty in the early minutes, the Lightning found their way on the scoreboard first with an even-strength goal off the stick of sophomore Finnegan Fogarty, assisted by Wyatt Balmer.

The Warriors answered shortly thereafter when they caught Lightning goalie Nigel DeSanto out of position with an even-strength goal by forward Kale Koop and the teams went into the first intermission tied at one goal each.

Penalties were commonplace in the second period, which began with Brainerd being called for a five-minute major penalty, but an aggressive penalty kill unit kept the Lightning in check and the Warriors even managed to capitalize on offense, with John Finnegan scoring an unassisted short-handed goal to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

A holding call on Northern Lakes gave the Lightning penalty kill unit an opportunity to show its prowess – keeping Brainerd out of the net – and the Warriors were called for tripping almost immediately after their power play ended. However, the Warriors again stifled the Lightning's man advantage.

A skirmish at the end of the second period led to the Lightning kicking off the final period on the penalty kill, which once again was successful.

A check from behind into the boards just over four minutes into the third period meant the Lightning had a man in the box for five minutes. Goalie Nigel DeSanto stopped a number of shots in that time to keep the deficit at just one goal.

“Nigel played really well,” Vetsch said. “I’m proud of the way he responded.”

Brady Johnson picked up a goal late in the third period for the Warriors on a two-against-one breakaway to seal the victory, and an empty-netter by Kade Stengrim wrapped the scoring for the Warriors.

Vetsch, in his first season as coach of the Lightning, said he would like to see penalties reduced moving forward.

“We can’t do that,” Vetsch said. “That’s not our game and that’s not how we should be playing. We just have to learn from it and move on.”

DeSanto stopped 16 shots for the Lightning.

Northern Lakes 1 0 0 — 1

Brainerd 1 1 2 — 4

First period: NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Wyatt Balmer) 8:41; Brd-Kyle Koop (Mitch Brau) 12:11

Second period: Brd-John Finnegan shg 3:56

Third period: Brd-Brady Johnson (Finnegan, Dylan Wikoff) 14:40; Brd-Kade Stengrim (Chad King) Empty Net 15:41

Shots on goal: Brd 20, NL 25

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (24 saves); NL-Nigel DeSanto (16 saves)

Lightning 6, Breckenridge 1

BRECKENRIDGE — Darby Boelter and Christian Crutcher each finished with a goal and two assists as the Northern Lakes Lightning secured a 6-1 Mid-State conference victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton Friday, Dec. 9.

Logan Verville, Noah Miles, Kolby Severson and Wyatt Balmer also scored for the Lightning.

Ethan Kunz got the start and saved six of the seven shots he faced. Cy Thull finished with three saves in the third period.

Breckenridge/Wahpeton 1 0 0 -- 1

Northern Lakes 3 1 2 -- 6

First period: BW-Michael Peterson (Isaiah Bruchert, Trey Vogel Bacher) 10:03; NL-Logan Verville (Jerome Martin, Darby Boelter) 10:55; NL-Christian Crutcher (Isaac Peterson, Boelter) ppg 13:31; NL-Boelter (Crutcher, Martin) shg 14:55

Second period: NL-Noah Miles (Peterson) 5:38

Third period: NL-Kolby Severson (Crutcher) shg 12:14; NL-Wyatt Balmer 13:59

Shots on goal: NL 54, B 10

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (6 saves), NL-Cy Thull (3 saves); B-Andrew Witrust (48 saves)