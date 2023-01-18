STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Lightning fall in three straight

The Lightning are now 4-7

Boys Hockey 1-10 1-copy.jpg
Lightning goalie Nigel DeSanto makes a blocker save in the first period of Northern Lakes' game against Duluth Marshall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 18, 2023 07:01 AM
CROSBY — Jerome Martin scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld Saturday, Jan. 14.

Martin’s goal came 30 seconds into the third period. Ethan Kunz stopped 31 shots for the Lightning in net.

Duluth Denfeld 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 0 0 1 — 1

First period: DD-John Scott (Andy Larson, Brady McGinn) PPG 3:38

Second period: DD-Larson (Tristen Nephew, Nolan Harju) 11:06

Third period: NL-Jerome Martin 0:30, DD-Bareden Erickson (Kaden Postal) 13:49

Shots on goal: NL 30, DD 34

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (31 saves); DD-Martin Hoffmann (29 saves)

Overall: NL 4-7.

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

GREENWAY — A three-goal third period lifted the Greenway Raiders past Northern Lakes 5-3 Thursday, Jan. 12.

Martin, Jack Carr and Easton Anderson scored goals for the Lightning and Logan Verville finished with two assists.

Ethan Kunz collected 25 saves for Northern Lakes.

Greenway 1 1 1 -- 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 3 -- 5

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville) 11:38; G-Gino Troumbly (Jace Kammeier, Keller Mitchell) 15:52

Second period: G-Cole Donahue 3:39; NL-jack Carr (Christian Crutcher) 14:50

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer) 4:29; G-Matthew Hannah (Troumbly) 10:55; G-Troumbly (Dylan Villenueve, Hannh) 11:16; G-Caiden Carpenter (Jaques Villenueve, Hannah) 13:05

Shots on goal: NL 33, G 30

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (25 saves); G-Derek Gibeau (30 saves)

Duluth Marshall 5, Lightning 1

BREEZY POINT — The Lightning racked up 21 minutes in the penalty box as they fell to Duluth Marshall 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Anderson scored the lone goal for the Lightning, while goalie Nigel DeSanto stopped 20 shots.

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES BOYS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
