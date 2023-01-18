Boys Hockey: Lightning fall in three straight

CROSBY — Jerome Martin scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld Saturday, Jan. 14.

Martin’s goal came 30 seconds into the third period. Ethan Kunz stopped 31 shots for the Lightning in net.

Duluth Denfeld 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes 0 0 1 — 1

First period: DD-John Scott (Andy Larson, Brady McGinn) PPG 3:38

Second period: DD-Larson (Tristen Nephew, Nolan Harju) 11:06

Third period: NL-Jerome Martin 0:30, DD-Bareden Erickson (Kaden Postal) 13:49

Shots on goal: NL 30, DD 34

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (31 saves); DD-Martin Hoffmann (29 saves)

Overall: NL 4-7.

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

GREENWAY — A three-goal third period lifted the Greenway Raiders past Northern Lakes 5-3 Thursday, Jan. 12.

Martin, Jack Carr and Easton Anderson scored goals for the Lightning and Logan Verville finished with two assists.

Ethan Kunz collected 25 saves for Northern Lakes.

Greenway 1 1 1 -- 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 3 -- 5

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville) 11:38; G-Gino Troumbly (Jace Kammeier, Keller Mitchell) 15:52

Second period: G-Cole Donahue 3:39; NL-jack Carr (Christian Crutcher) 14:50

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer) 4:29; G-Matthew Hannah (Troumbly) 10:55; G-Troumbly (Dylan Villenueve, Hannh) 11:16; G-Caiden Carpenter (Jaques Villenueve, Hannah) 13:05

Shots on goal: NL 33, G 30

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (25 saves); G-Derek Gibeau (30 saves)

Duluth Marshall 5, Lightning 1

BREEZY POINT — The Lightning racked up 21 minutes in the penalty box as they fell to Duluth Marshall 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Anderson scored the lone goal for the Lightning, while goalie Nigel DeSanto stopped 20 shots.