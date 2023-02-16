Boys Hockey: Lightning boys win four straight games

WILLMAR — Six different Northern Lakes Lightning found the back of the net in their 8-2 win over the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 11.

Logan Verville and Jerome Martin scored two goals in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in the win for the Lightning.

Willmar 1 1 0 — 2

Northern Lakes 4 4 0 — 8

First period: NL-Easton Anderson, NL-Wyatt Balmer (Finnegan Fogarty), NL-Logan Verville, NL-Jerome Martin (Anderson, Christian Crutcher), W-Dylan Staska (Ethan Stark)

Second period: NL-Jerome Martin (Verville), W-Stark (Staska), NL-Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter), NL-Boelter (Isaac Peterson, Severson), NL-Verville

Shots on goal: NL 49, W 20

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (41 saves)

Overall: NL 10-13.

Lightning 5, Raiders 1

CROSBY — Ethan Kunz collected 22 saves for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 5-1 victory over the Greenway Raiders Friday, Feb. 10.

Darby Boelter netted two goals and Noah Miles, Easton Anderson and Verville each added a goal for the 9-13 Lightning.

Greenway 0 1 0 -- 1

Northern Lakes 2 1 2 -- 5

First period: NL-Noah Miles (Jayden Marthaler, Preston Verness) 12:09; NL-Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Isaac Peterson) ppg 6:29

Second period: GR-Noah Anick (Max Gaugl) ppg 16:33; NL-Darby Boelter (Peterson, Kolbe Severson) 11;20

Third period: NL-Logan Verville (Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 12:45; NL-Boelter (Jack Carr, Caden Nelson) 3:59

Shots on goal: NL 42, G 23

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (22 saves); G-Derek Gibeau (37 saves)

Northern Lakes 4, Morris-Benson 2

MORRIS — Verville scored a hat trick for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Morris-Benson 4-2 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Verville scored three unanswered goals to break a 1-1 first-period tie for the Lightning while Kolbe Severson scored the other goal for Northern Lakes.

Isaac Peterson tallied two assists and DeSanto stopped 27 of 29 shots in net for the Lightning.

Morris-Benson 1 0 1 – 2

Northern Lakes 1 2 1 – 4

First period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Isaac Peterson) 2:22, MB-Cole Blume (Bryce Lehman) 15:40

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) PPG 1:03, NL-Logan Verville (Isaac Peterson) 15:08

Third period: NL-Logan Verville SHG 4:34, MB-Trevor Buss (Ryan Tolifson) 15:37

Shots on goal: NL 23, MB 29

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (27 saves); MB-Christopher Danielson (19 saves)

Lightning 5, Hibbing 4

BREEZY POINT — Peterson netted the winning goal for the Lightning a 5-4 overtime win over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Desanto grabbed 42 saves on 46 shots for the Lightning in net.

Finnegan Fogarty recorded two goals and an assist for Northern Lakes.

Hibbing 2 2 0 0 — 4

Northern Lakes 2 2 0 1 — 5

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville, Easton Anderson) 15:17, NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Isaac Peterson, Kolbe Severson) 14:03, H-AJ Lehman (Beau Frider, Peyton Taylor) 11:28, H-Nathan Rude (Christian Dickson) 10:36

Second period: NL-Darby Boelter (Fogarty, Isaac Peterson) 16:32, NL-Fogarty (Christian Crutcher) 10:31, H-Martin (Severson, Anderson) 8:33, H-Nathan Rude (Drew Anderson) 2:45

OT: NL-Peterson (Boelter) 4:12

Shots on goal: NL 35, H 46