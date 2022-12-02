Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Lightning boys have new head coach

Erik Vetsch is the new head of the Lightning

LightningBoys2022_2023.jpg
The 2022-23 Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Team. Front row, from left: Colby Anderson, Cy Thull, Ethan Shetka, Nick Brunkhorst, Capt. Christian Crutcher, Capt. Darby Boelter, Captain. Zack Ehnstrom, Noah Miles, Malaki McLaughlin, Ethan Kunz and Nigel DeSanto Middle row: Head Coach Erik Vetsch, Nate Anderson, Jack Carr, Easton Anderson, Logan Verville, Preston Verness, Wyatt Balmer, Finn Fogarty, Ethan Thomas, Josiah Deemer, Brayden Sewall, Isaac Peterson, Kolbe Severson, Austin DeGrote, Bryce Vry Asst Coaches Kasey Couture and Brett Reed. Back row: Jared Bushmann, Amari Haffner, Jaden Marthaler, Anthony Noyse, Jerom Martin, Logan Fogarty, Aiden Bendson, Samuel Coughlin and Randy Pappenfuss.
Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography
By Peter Mohs
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — The Northern Lakes Lightning boys hockey team has a new head coach this season in Erik Vetsch, who had previously served as the head coach for Hopkins as well as being an assistant for Edina and Bloomington-Kennedy.

“We have a lot of returning talent, mixed with some kids who had success at the Bantam level last year,” said Vetsch, whose Hopkins squad compiled a 13-30 record the past two seasons. “I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can do. Leadership this year is off the charts, and I can’t wait to see these guys improve every day, and challenge for a trip (to state).”

Returning letterwinners for the Lightning are Darby Boelter, Christian Crutcher, Zach Engstrom, Nigel DeSanto, Ethan Kunz, Logan Verville, Kolbe Severson and Cy Thull. Last year, Verville had 20 goals and 26 points, Crutcher had 2 goals and 26 points, Engstrom had 9 goals and 22 points, and Boelter had 10 goals and 20 points.

Last season, third-seeded Northern Lakes lost to No. 2 Fergus Falls 10-5 in the Section 6A semifinals to finish 15-12 overall. The Lightning advanced to the Class A state tournament in the 2020-21 season.

Nate Anderson, Kasey Couture and Brett Reed are assistant coaches for Northern Lakes, which was scheduled to open against Fergus Falls Tuesday, Nov. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

December

1 - Prairie Centre vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

8 - Brainerd vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

9 - Breezy Point at Breckenridge 7 p.m.

13 - Northern Lakes at Morris-Benson 7 p.m.

15 - Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m.

16 - Northern Lakes at Park Rapids 7 p.m.

20 - Alexandria vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

22 - Becker vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

28 - Little Falls vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

January

7 - Northern Lakes at Thief River Falls 7 p.m.

10 - Duluth Marshall vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

12 - Northern Lakes at Greenway-Coleraine 7 p.m.

14 - Duluth Denfeld vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 2 p.m.

17 - Northern Lakes at Prairie Center 7 p.m.

19 - Northern Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m.

24 - Northern Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral at MAC 7 p.m.

28 - Providence Academy vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 3 p.m.

February

2 - Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

3 - Northern Lakes at Little Falls 7 p.m.

7 - Hibbing vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

10 - Greenway-Coleraine vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

11 - Northern Lakes at Willmar 3:45 p.m.

14 - Monticello at Northern Lakes 7 p.m.

16 - Detroit Lakes vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

Read more Northern Lakes Lightning Boys Hockey news
Lightning Hockey 12-8-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Brainerd, top Breckenridge
Northern Lakes boys hockey
December 15, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 11-29-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top North Stars, falls to Otters
Northern Lakes begins the season 1-1
December 09, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Bantams State.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes area hockey association helps kids learn the sport
The first season for an aspiring hockey player is free
July 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Northern Lakes Bantam Hockey 2022
Prep
Boys Hockey: Bantam Lightning 1st in district
Youth Hockey
March 18, 2022 04:01 AM
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lakers skate past Lightning
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey
February 24, 2022 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Christian Crutcher
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Willmar, fall to Alex
Northern Lakes Boys Hockey
February 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-northern-lakes-hockey-2021.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Seeling, Lightning top Cambridge
Tyler Seeling scored in the 4-2 win
February 10, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lightning Hockey Nigel DeSanto
Sports
Boys Hockey: Lightning topple Willmar
Northern Lakes Lightning Boys Hockey
February 04, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-northern-lakes-hockey-2021.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: TRF skates past Lightning 6-4
Tyler Seeling recorded a goal and an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost to the Thief River Falls Prowlers 6-4 Saturday, Jan. 22 at Breezy Point Sports Center.
January 27, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NORTHERN LAKES BOYS HOCKEYNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNING
By Peter Mohs
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan