Boys Hockey: Lightning boys have new head coach

BREEZY POINT — The Northern Lakes Lightning boys hockey team has a new head coach this season in Erik Vetsch, who had previously served as the head coach for Hopkins as well as being an assistant for Edina and Bloomington-Kennedy.

“We have a lot of returning talent, mixed with some kids who had success at the Bantam level last year,” said Vetsch, whose Hopkins squad compiled a 13-30 record the past two seasons. “I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can do. Leadership this year is off the charts, and I can’t wait to see these guys improve every day, and challenge for a trip (to state).”

Returning letterwinners for the Lightning are Darby Boelter, Christian Crutcher, Zach Engstrom, Nigel DeSanto, Ethan Kunz, Logan Verville, Kolbe Severson and Cy Thull. Last year, Verville had 20 goals and 26 points, Crutcher had 2 goals and 26 points, Engstrom had 9 goals and 22 points, and Boelter had 10 goals and 20 points.

Last season, third-seeded Northern Lakes lost to No. 2 Fergus Falls 10-5 in the Section 6A semifinals to finish 15-12 overall. The Lightning advanced to the Class A state tournament in the 2020-21 season.

Nate Anderson, Kasey Couture and Brett Reed are assistant coaches for Northern Lakes, which was scheduled to open against Fergus Falls Tuesday, Nov. 29.

December

1 - Prairie Centre vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

8 - Brainerd vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

9 - Breezy Point at Breckenridge 7 p.m.

13 - Northern Lakes at Morris-Benson 7 p.m.

15 - Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m.

16 - Northern Lakes at Park Rapids 7 p.m.

20 - Alexandria vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

22 - Becker vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

28 - Little Falls vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

January

7 - Northern Lakes at Thief River Falls 7 p.m.

10 - Duluth Marshall vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

12 - Northern Lakes at Greenway-Coleraine 7 p.m.

14 - Duluth Denfeld vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 2 p.m.

17 - Northern Lakes at Prairie Center 7 p.m.

19 - Northern Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m.

24 - Northern Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral at MAC 7 p.m.

28 - Providence Academy vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 3 p.m.

February

2 - Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

3 - Northern Lakes at Little Falls 7 p.m.

7 - Hibbing vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Arena 7 p.m.

10 - Greenway-Coleraine vs. Northern Lakes at Hallett Center 7 p.m.

11 - Northern Lakes at Willmar 3:45 p.m.

14 - Monticello at Northern Lakes 7 p.m.