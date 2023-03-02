Boys Hockey: Lightning advance to section semifinals

BREEZY POINT — Jayden Marthaler recorded two goals and one assists in the Northern Lakes Lightning 8-1 win over the Willmar Cardinals in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25.

Christian Crutcher added three points while Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer each tallied two points for the Lightning in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 0 1 0 — 1

Northern Lakes 0 3 5 — 8

Second period: NL-Nicholas Brunkhorst (Jayden Marthaler, Christian Crutcher) 7:04, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Cole Andersen, Wyatt Balmer) 9:52, W-Jordan Gorans (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory) 11:53, NL-Logan Verville 13:54

Third period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Wyatt Balmer, Darby Boelter) 4:48, NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Christian Crutcher) 5:24, NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson) PPG 8:01, NL-Logan Verville (Christian Crutcher, Malaki McLaughlin) 11:40, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Isaac Peterson) 13:02

Shots on goal: NL 43, W 18 Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (35 saves)

Overall: NL 12-14.