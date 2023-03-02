99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Hockey: Lightning advance to section semifinals

The Lightning were scheduled to play Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Boys Hockey 2-25.JPG
Northern Lakes' Isaac Peterson brings the puck up the ice in the Lightning's win over Willmar on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 02, 2023 02:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Jayden Marthaler recorded two goals and one assists in the Northern Lakes Lightning 8-1 win over the Willmar Cardinals in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25.

Christian Crutcher added three points while Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer each tallied two points for the Lightning in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 0 1 0 — 1

Northern Lakes 0 3 5 — 8

Second period: NL-Nicholas Brunkhorst (Jayden Marthaler, Christian Crutcher) 7:04, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Cole Andersen, Wyatt Balmer) 9:52, W-Jordan Gorans (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory) 11:53, NL-Logan Verville 13:54

Third period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Wyatt Balmer, Darby Boelter) 4:48, NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Christian Crutcher) 5:24, NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson) PPG 8:01, NL-Logan Verville (Christian Crutcher, Malaki McLaughlin) 11:40, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Isaac Peterson) 13:02

Shots on goal: NL 43, W 18 Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (35 saves)

Overall: NL 12-14.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
