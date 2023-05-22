Boys Hockey: Borden joins Lightning coaching staff

The Northern Lakes Lightning boys hockey team has announced the addition of Howie Borden to the coaching staff.

Most recently, Coach Borden was the head coach for Brainerd boys hockey. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Saint John’s University and served as an assistant at Bethel University before joining Saint John’s.

Borden also brings extensive junior hockey coaching experience, including serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Granite City Lumberjacks after tenures with the Alexandria Blizzard and Minnesota Ice Hawks programs.

Borden is a 2002 State University of New York Brockport graduate who resides in Brainerd with his wife Michelle and son James.

“Howie brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience to our hockey program, and we are thrilled to have him join our coaching staff,” Lightning head coach Erik Vetsch said.

ADVERTISEMENT